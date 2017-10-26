Former Southlake Carroll picher Ross Stripling made a relief appearance for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday.
Baseball

Former Southlake Carroll and Texas A&M great Ross Stripling makes World Series debut

By Peter Dawson

October 26, 2017 11:02 AM

Southlake Carroll grad Ross Stripling made his Fall Classic debut during the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 7-6 loss to the Houston Astros on Wednesday.

Stripling, a Dodgers’ reliever, took the mound to start the seventh inning with his team leading 3-1. He only faced one hitter, surrendering a walk to Astros’ left fielder Marwin Gonzalez.

Stripling has made three relief appearances this postseason. In his one combined inning of work, he’s allowed two hits, surrendered one walk and struck out one hitter.

In his junior season with Texas A&M, Stripling led the nation with 14 wins and earned All-America honors. The Dodgers selected him in the fifth round of the 2012 draft.

In his two seasons in the big leagues, he’s made 71 appearances, including 16 starts. During that time he’s also logged just over 174 innings, amassing an 8-14 record, with an ERA of 3.87.

