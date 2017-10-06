Astros doing Texas, AL West proud as they hammer Red Sox again

Courtesy of another brutal beatdown of the Boston Red Sox, the Houston Astros are one win away from advancing in the American League baseball playoffs.
Shortstop Carlos Correa’s two-run home run in the first inning Friday afternoon at Minute Maid Park in Houston gave the Astros a lead they never relinquished, winning 8-2 for a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five AL Division Series.
Another victory as the series shifts to Boston on Sunday sends the Astros to the AL Championship Series against the winner of the Cleveland Indians-New York Yankees series.
On Thursday, the Astros had similarly crushed the AL East champion Red Sox 8-2, using Jose Altuve’s three home runs as a bludgeon.
George Springer’s solo home run and Altuve’s RBI single in the third inning Friday staked starter and winner Dallas Keuchel to a 4-1 lead. Keuchel left in the top of sixth after 96 pitches and having yielded only three hits.
The Astros surged ahead 8-1 with four runs in the bottom of the sixth, Correa doubling in two of the runs to give him four RBIs for the game. Houston’s bullpen was flawless until allowing a run in the ninth.
Houston coasted to the AL West title, finishing 101-61 and leaving the rival and nemesis Texas Rangers, the 2016 Al West champion, far behind.
Boston
010
000
001
—
2
7
1
Houston
202
004
00x
—
8
12
0
Boston AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Bogaerts ss
5
0
0
0
0
2
.000
Pedroia 2b
3
0
1
0
1
1
.167
Holt pr-2b
0
0
0
0
0
0
---
Benintendi lf
4
0
0
0
0
1
.125
Betts rf
4
0
1
0
0
1
.375
Davis rf
0
0
0
0
0
0
---
Ramirez 1b
3
0
0
0
1
2
.333
Young dh
2
1
1
0
0
0
.500
Moreland ph-dh
2
0
0
0
0
0
.200
Vazquez c
3
1
2
0
1
1
.667
Marrero 3b
2
0
0
0
0
2
.000
Devers ph-3b
2
0
0
0
0
1
.000
Bradley Jr. cf
4
0
2
2
0
0
.286
Totals 34
2
7
2
3
11
Houston AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Springer cf-rf
4
2
2
1
1
0
.250
Bregman 3b
5
1
1
0
0
0
.333
Altuve 2b
3
2
2
1
2
1
.714
Correa ss
4
2
2
4
1
0
.250
Gattis dh
3
0
1
1
1
1
.500
Beltran ph-dh
1
0
1
0
0
0
1.000
Fisher pr-dh
0
0
0
0
0
0
---
Reddick rf
4
0
0
0
0
1
.286
Maybin ph-cf
1
0
0
0
0
0
.000
Gurriel 1b
4
0
1
0
1
1
.250
Gonzalez lf
4
1
1
0
0
1
.250
McCann c
3
0
1
0
0
0
.286
Totals 36
8
12
7
6
5
E—Betts (1). LOB—Boston 8, Houston 11. 2B—Betts (2), Young (1), Springer (1), Bregman (1), Correa (1). HR—Correa (1), off Pomeranz; Springer (1), off Pomeranz. RBIs—Bradley Jr. 2 (2), Springer (1), Altuve (4), Correa 4 (4), Gattis (1). SB—Young (1). Runners left in scoring position—Boston 3 (Pedroia, Ramirez 2); Houston 5 (Altuve 2, Correa, Gonzalez 2). RISP—Boston 2 for 6; Houston 3 for 12. Runners moved up—Bregman 2.
Boston
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
NP
ERA
Pomeranz, L, 0-1
2
5
4
4
1
1
47
18.00
Smith
1/3
0
0
0
2
0
12
0.00
Price
2 2/3
1
0
0
1
2
38
0.00
Rodriguez
0
1
2
2
0
0
4
0.00
Reed
1
2
2
2
1
0
11
18.00
Maddox
1
2
0
0
1
1
31
4.50
Kimbrel
1
1
0
0
0
1
16
0.00
Houston
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
NP
ERA
Keuchel, W, 1-0
5 2/3
3
1
1
3
7
96
1.59
Devenski, H, 1
1 1/3
1
0
0
0
1
19
0.00
Gregerson
1
1
0
0
0
2
22
0.00
Giles
1
2
1
1
0
1
20
9.00
Pomeranz pitched to 3 batters in the 3rd. Rodriguez pitched to 2 batters in the 6th. Inherited runners-scored—Smith 1-0, Price 3-0, Reed 2-1, Devenski 1-0. HBP—Rodriguez (McCann). WP—Giles. PB—Vazquez (1). Umpires—Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Mike Everitt; Right, Dan Bellino; Left, Marty Foster. T—4:00. A—43,410 (42,060).
Comments