Houston Astros’ Jose Altuve (27) celebrates with George Springer (4) after they scored on teammate Carlos Correa’s double in Game 2 of baseball’s American League Division Series against the Boston Red Sox, Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, in Houston. David J. Phillip AP
Houston Astros’ Jose Altuve (27) celebrates with George Springer (4) after they scored on teammate Carlos Correa’s double in Game 2 of baseball’s American League Division Series against the Boston Red Sox, Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, in Houston. David J. Phillip AP

Astros doing Texas, AL West proud as they hammer Red Sox again

October 06, 2017 5:08 PM

Courtesy of another brutal beatdown of the Boston Red Sox, the Houston Astros are one win away from advancing in the American League baseball playoffs.

Shortstop Carlos Correa’s two-run home run in the first inning Friday afternoon at Minute Maid Park in Houston gave the Astros a lead they never relinquished, winning 8-2 for a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five AL Division Series.

Another victory as the series shifts to Boston on Sunday sends the Astros to the AL Championship Series against the winner of the Cleveland Indians-New York Yankees series.

On Thursday, the Astros had similarly crushed the AL East champion Red Sox 8-2, using Jose Altuve’s three home runs as a bludgeon.

George Springer’s solo home run and Altuve’s RBI single in the third inning Friday staked starter and winner Dallas Keuchel to a 4-1 lead. Keuchel left in the top of sixth after 96 pitches and having yielded only three hits.

The Astros surged ahead 8-1 with four runs in the bottom of the sixth, Correa doubling in two of the runs to give him four RBIs for the game. Houston’s bullpen was flawless until allowing a run in the ninth.

Houston coasted to the AL West title, finishing 101-61 and leaving the rival and nemesis Texas Rangers, the 2016 Al West champion, far behind.

Boston

010

000

001

2

7

1

Houston

202

004

00x

8

12

0

Boston AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg.

Bogaerts ss

5

0

0

0

0

2

.000

Pedroia 2b

3

0

1

0

1

1

.167

Holt pr-2b

0

0

0

0

0

0

---

Benintendi lf

4

0

0

0

0

1

.125

Betts rf

4

0

1

0

0

1

.375

Davis rf

0

0

0

0

0

0

---

Ramirez 1b

3

0

0

0

1

2

.333

Young dh

2

1

1

0

0

0

.500

Moreland ph-dh

2

0

0

0

0

0

.200

Vazquez c

3

1

2

0

1

1

.667

Marrero 3b

2

0

0

0

0

2

.000

Devers ph-3b

2

0

0

0

0

1

.000

Bradley Jr. cf

4

0

2

2

0

0

.286

Totals 34

2

7

2

3

11

Houston AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg.

Springer cf-rf

4

2

2

1

1

0

.250

Bregman 3b

5

1

1

0

0

0

.333

Altuve 2b

3

2

2

1

2

1

.714

Correa ss

4

2

2

4

1

0

.250

Gattis dh

3

0

1

1

1

1

.500

Beltran ph-dh

1

0

1

0

0

0

1.000

Fisher pr-dh

0

0

0

0

0

0

---

Reddick rf

4

0

0

0

0

1

.286

Maybin ph-cf

1

0

0

0

0

0

.000

Gurriel 1b

4

0

1

0

1

1

.250

Gonzalez lf

4

1

1

0

0

1

.250

McCann c

3

0

1

0

0

0

.286

Totals 36

8

12

7

6

5

E—Betts (1). LOB—Boston 8, Houston 11. 2B—Betts (2), Young (1), Springer (1), Bregman (1), Correa (1). HR—Correa (1), off Pomeranz; Springer (1), off Pomeranz. RBIs—Bradley Jr. 2 (2), Springer (1), Altuve (4), Correa 4 (4), Gattis (1). SB—Young (1). Runners left in scoring position—Boston 3 (Pedroia, Ramirez 2); Houston 5 (Altuve 2, Correa, Gonzalez 2). RISP—Boston 2 for 6; Houston 3 for 12. Runners moved up—Bregman 2.

Boston

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

NP

ERA

Pomeranz, L, 0-1

2

5

4

4

1

1

47

18.00

Smith

 1/3

0

0

0

2

0

12

0.00

Price

2 2/3

1

0

0

1

2

38

0.00

Rodriguez

0

1

2

2

0

0

4

0.00

Reed

1

2

2

2

1

0

11

18.00

Maddox

1

2

0

0

1

1

31

4.50

Kimbrel

1

1

0

0

0

1

16

0.00

Houston

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

NP

ERA

Keuchel, W, 1-0

5 2/3

3

1

1

3

7

96

1.59

Devenski, H, 1

1 1/3

1

0

0

0

1

19

0.00

Gregerson

1

1

0

0

0

2

22

0.00

Giles

1

2

1

1

0

1

20

9.00

Pomeranz pitched to 3 batters in the 3rd. Rodriguez pitched to 2 batters in the 6th. Inherited runners-scored—Smith 1-0, Price 3-0, Reed 2-1, Devenski 1-0. HBP—Rodriguez (McCann). WP—Giles. PB—Vazquez (1). Umpires—Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Mike Everitt; Right, Dan Bellino; Left, Marty Foster. T—4:00. A—43,410 (42,060).

