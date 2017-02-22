Baseball

February 22, 2017 10:23 PM

Bobby Bragan inaugural college baseball award adds watch list

Highlighted by the selection of TCU All-American first baseman Luken Baker, the Bobby Bragan Collegiate Slugger Award announced Wednesday its players on the watch list for the 2017 trophy.

The inaugural award, created by the Bobby Bragan Youth Foundation, was open to nominations from all Division I baseball programs in Texas.

There are 22 players on the Bobby Bragan Collegiate Slugger Award watch list from 17 programs. The award is based on performance at the plate, academics and personal integrity.

“The foundation was looking for a way to grow its brand,” said award executive director Tracy Taylor. “It seemed to be a natural fit to go into a space that was a college baseball award.

“The feedback was just universally positive, and to get 22 nominations from the 21 programs, we believe is phenomenal.”

Award officials also named UT Rio Grande Valley senior outfielder Jose Garcia the first player of the week from the watch list. Through four games, Garcia batted .588 with three doubles, a triple, two home run and six RBIs.

The winner of the 2017 award will be announced June 12 and honored at a gala in the fall.

“They are truly a gifted group of young men, and they happen to be pretty good hitters,” said Chris Lewis, chairman of the selection committee.

The foundation last November celebrated its 25th year with its final Lifetime Achievement Award, and the release of the watch list completes the charity’s shift.

“We kind of lost a little bit of contact with our baseball roots,” Lewis said. “With us being a educational foundation providing college scholarships, we thought a natural connection would be to higher education.”

The foundation has awarded more than 730 scholarships worth more than $1.8 million.

“It was time to get something new, and evolve to the next level,” Lewis added.

Said TCU baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle: “To have it here in Fort Worth, and anything associated with Bobby Bragan is always going to be outstanding, so we’re excited to be a part of it.

In Texas, “there’s a lot of great players, a lot of great programs, a lot of great coaches, at every level,” Schlossnagle added. “Not just Divsion I baseball, but junior college, Division II and III, NAIA.”

Bobby Bragan Collegiate Slugger Award nominees

Nominee

Coll.

Pos.

Class

Hometown

Nick Anderson

Texas A&M CC

OF

So

Sugar Land

Luken Baker

TCU

1B/RHP

So

Spring

Brett Boswell

UT-Austin

INF

Jr

Rockwall

Brandon Britz

Houston Baptist

OF

Sr

Glendora, Calif.

Nick Choruby

Texas A&M

OF

Sr

Tigard, OR

Brady Cox

UT Arlington

C/INF

Sr

Ft. Worth

Richard Cunningham

Baylor

OF

So

Austin

Joe Davis

Houston

C/INF

So

Austin

Kamren Dukes

Texas Southern

OF

Jr

Pearland

Conner Fikes

Stephen F. Austin

OF

Sr

Rowlett

Jose Garcia

UT-Rio Grande Valley

OF

Sr

Mexico

Tanner Gardner

Texas Tech

INF/OF

Jr

Carrollton

Jameson Hannah

Dallas Baptist

OF

So

Flower Mound

Hunter Hargrove

Texas Tech

INF/OF

Sr

Mansfield

Austin Homan

Texas A&M

INF

Sr

Clear Lake

Patrick Mathis

UT Austin

OF

Jr

Waco

Matt Menard

Baylor

C

Sr

Port Arthur

Lance Miles

Sam Houston State

INF

Sr

The Woodlands

Ryan Newman

Texas State

INF

So

Brenham

Ford Proctor

Rice

INF

So

Beaumont

Reid Russell

Lamar

OF

Sr

Longview

Connor Wong

Houston

C/INF

Jr

Pearland

