Bobby Bragan inaugural college baseball award adds watch list

Highlighted by the selection of TCU All-American first baseman Luken Baker, the Bobby Bragan Collegiate Slugger Award announced Wednesday its players on the watch list for the 2017 trophy.
The inaugural award, created by the Bobby Bragan Youth Foundation, was open to nominations from all Division I baseball programs in Texas.
There are 22 players on the Bobby Bragan Collegiate Slugger Award watch list from 17 programs. The award is based on performance at the plate, academics and personal integrity.
“The foundation was looking for a way to grow its brand,” said award executive director Tracy Taylor. “It seemed to be a natural fit to go into a space that was a college baseball award.
“The feedback was just universally positive, and to get 22 nominations from the 21 programs, we believe is phenomenal.”
Award officials also named UT Rio Grande Valley senior outfielder Jose Garcia the first player of the week from the watch list. Through four games, Garcia batted .588 with three doubles, a triple, two home run and six RBIs.
The winner of the 2017 award will be announced June 12 and honored at a gala in the fall.
“They are truly a gifted group of young men, and they happen to be pretty good hitters,” said Chris Lewis, chairman of the selection committee.
The foundation last November celebrated its 25th year with its final Lifetime Achievement Award, and the release of the watch list completes the charity’s shift.
“We kind of lost a little bit of contact with our baseball roots,” Lewis said. “With us being a educational foundation providing college scholarships, we thought a natural connection would be to higher education.”
The foundation has awarded more than 730 scholarships worth more than $1.8 million.
“It was time to get something new, and evolve to the next level,” Lewis added.
Said TCU baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle: “To have it here in Fort Worth, and anything associated with Bobby Bragan is always going to be outstanding, so we’re excited to be a part of it.
In Texas, “there’s a lot of great players, a lot of great programs, a lot of great coaches, at every level,” Schlossnagle added. “Not just Divsion I baseball, but junior college, Division II and III, NAIA.”
Bobby Bragan Collegiate Slugger Award nominees
Nominee
Coll.
Pos.
Class
Hometown
Nick Anderson
Texas A&M CC
OF
So
Sugar Land
Luken Baker
TCU
1B/RHP
So
Spring
Brett Boswell
UT-Austin
INF
Jr
Rockwall
Brandon Britz
Houston Baptist
OF
Sr
Glendora, Calif.
Nick Choruby
Texas A&M
OF
Sr
Tigard, OR
Brady Cox
UT Arlington
C/INF
Sr
Ft. Worth
Richard Cunningham
Baylor
OF
So
Austin
Joe Davis
Houston
C/INF
So
Austin
Kamren Dukes
Texas Southern
OF
Jr
Pearland
Conner Fikes
Stephen F. Austin
OF
Sr
Rowlett
Jose Garcia
UT-Rio Grande Valley
OF
Sr
Mexico
Tanner Gardner
Texas Tech
INF/OF
Jr
Carrollton
Jameson Hannah
Dallas Baptist
OF
So
Flower Mound
Hunter Hargrove
Texas Tech
INF/OF
Sr
Mansfield
Austin Homan
Texas A&M
INF
Sr
Clear Lake
Patrick Mathis
UT Austin
OF
Jr
Waco
Matt Menard
Baylor
C
Sr
Port Arthur
Lance Miles
Sam Houston State
INF
Sr
The Woodlands
Ryan Newman
Texas State
INF
So
Brenham
Ford Proctor
Rice
INF
So
Beaumont
Reid Russell
Lamar
OF
Sr
Longview
Connor Wong
Houston
C/INF
Jr
Pearland
