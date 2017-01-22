Kansas City Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura killed in car wreck

Kansas City Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura was killed Sunday in a car accident in the Dominican Republic, hours after former major leaguer Andy Marte died in a separate accident.
Ventura, 25, signed with the Royals as a non-drafted free agent in 2008. He debuted with the Royals in 2013 and went 38-31 with a 3.89 ERA. He was a friend Oscar Tavares, the St. Louis Cardinals outfielder who was killed in a car crash in the Dominican Republic in 2014. Wearing a cap with Tavares’ initials and number written on it, Ventura threw seven shutout innings in a 10-0 victory over the San Francisco Giants in Game 6 of the 2014 World Series.
We are heartbroken. #RipAce pic.twitter.com/1LXyGwxwZ0— Kansas City Royals (@Royals) January 22, 2017
“Our prayers right now are with Yordano’s family as we mourn this young man’s passing,” said Royals general manager Dayton Moore in a statement. “He was so young and so talented, full of youthful exuberance and always brought a smile to everyone he interacted with. We will get through this as an organization, but right now is a time to celebrate the life of Yorando.”
Marte was an infielder with the Braves, Indians and Diamondbacks. He last played in the majors in 2014.
