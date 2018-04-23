AT&T Byron Nelson has a new trophy for its 50th anniversary golf tournament

Tournament officials Monday unveiled the new AT&T Byron Nelson trophy for 2018 and beyond – created by Waterford. This year’s trophy features the 50th anniversary logo, and weighs approximately 33 pounds.
The 50th annual Nelson, May 17-20, returns to Dallas for the first time in 25 years. The new venue is Trinity Forest Golf Club.
Early commitments including defending champion Billy Horschel, 2017 Masters champion Sergio Garcia, 2008 Champion Adam Scott, Graeme McDowell, and Jordan Spieth.
"This was a landfill. It took a lot of work and it took a lot of effort to get this ready to try to then build a golf course on top of it," said Trinity Forest co-founder and former PGA Tour player Harrison Frazar. "When you take away the element of trees, golf begins to look a lot different then what we're used to seeing around here. The word links gets used a lot."
Frazar said the course can be set up to play 6,900 yards to 7,350 yards.
"You're going to have to think," Frazar said. "You're going to be challenged in a lot of different ways. Some guys aren't going to like it.
"Some guys are going to wonder 'I just want to hit point A to point B and have my ball stop where it lands.' And that's not it. But I think if you give it a chance, then the more they play the more they're going to really understand it, then it's going to have the same affect on them that it did me. I spend more time out here probably than any other course."
Comments