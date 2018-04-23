Colonial golf tournament gets 4-year sponsorship deal with Charles Schwab

The PGA Tour event in Fort Worth is alive and well.
Charles Schwab announced a four-year sponsorship with the golf tournament at Colonial Country Club, starting in 2019.
Charles Schwab & Co., is a major sponsor on the PGA Tour and PGA Tour Champions.
The new tournament name and logo will be announced at a later date, as will the 2019 dates.
The 2018 Fort Worth Invitational, through the support of various local supporters, including American Airlines, AT&T, XTO Energy Inc. and Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway, will be held May 24-27.
Kevin Kisner is the defending champion.
