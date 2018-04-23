Golf

April 23, 2018 12:14 PM

Colonial golf tournament gets 4-year sponsorship deal with Charles Schwab

By David Humphrey

The PGA Tour event in Fort Worth is alive and well.

Charles Schwab announced a four-year sponsorship with the golf tournament at Colonial Country Club, starting in 2019.

Charles Schwab & Co., is a major sponsor on the PGA Tour and PGA Tour Champions.

The new tournament name and logo will be announced at a later date, as will the 2019 dates.

The 2018 Fort Worth Invitational, through the support of various local supporters, including American Airlines, AT&T, XTO Energy Inc. and Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway, will be held May 24-27.

Kevin Kisner is the defending champion.

Iconic Colonial tree felled by storm

A pecan tree that shaded the giant scoreboard by the 18th hole during tournament week at Colonial Country Club toppled in Sunday's storms. Workers chopped it up and removed it Monday. Video by Jimmy Burch

Jimmy Burch jburch@star-telegram.com

