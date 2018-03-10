Yujeong Son is a nationally-ranked junior golfer. She will be competing in the Kathy Whitworth Invitational Monday and Tuesday.
Golf

Nationally-ranked golfers will compete in 2018 Kathy Whitworth Invitational

By David Humphrey

dchumphrey@star-telegram.com

March 10, 2018 09:57 AM

Malisone Chanthapanya of Fort Worth, Malak Bouraeda of Southlake and Trinity King of Arlington will be among 72 golfers competing in the 19th annual Kathy Whitworth Junior Girls Invitational Monday and Tuesday at Mira Vista Country Club.

The event benefits the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Fort Worth.

Yujeong Son of Norman, Okla., is the defending champion. Son beat Rino Sasaki in a playoff to win the 2017 title.

Son is ninth in the latest Golfweek rankings. Rachel Heck of Memphis, Tenn., who will also compete in the Kathy Whitworth Invitational, is ranked third.

