Former Aledo standout makes Texas Women’s Open cut, enjoying experience

Playing in three UIL state golf tournaments at Aledo, 2014 graduate Savannah Moody, a four-time all-district selection, had quite the high school career.

Follow that up with a national championship and All-American season with Oklahoma City University in May, Moody is having a nice stretch in her game — and she hit another milestone on Thursday night.

Moody made the cut at the Texas Women’s Open at Rolling Hills Country Club — her first in three attempts.

“It means a lot. It shows that hard work pays off and that I’ve improved over the years,” she said.

The former Aledo standout reached 4-under on the day before finishing with a 1-under 70.

“We started off really well. My putter was falling,” Moody said. “Biggest impact was the heat, but we finished strong. We came back with a couple difficult holes so it was a good finish.”

With the cut at 9-over, 55 golfers will play in the final round on Friday. Sarah Hoffman (Saline, Mich.) had a 3-under Thursday and is the leader at 4-under. Defending champion Savannah Vilaubi (Downey, Calif.) shot a 4-under and is tied for second at 3-under.

Moody is tied for 25th at 4-over, but among the players that made the cut, she was one of 11 golfers that shot under par in Round 2. She’ll start Friday from No. 1 at 9:15 a.m. alongside Kingwood’s Hanna Alberto and Lufkin’s Hannah Arnold.

After making par on each of the first four holes, Moody made birdie on the next four and five of six.

But a bogey on 14 and double bogey on 15 cost her three strokes that could have potentially put her in a tie for 11th.

“I would’ve liked to finish as well as I started today, but I’m excited I made the cut,” Moody said. “I’m excited to come back tomorrow and show what I got.”

Moody also was able to share the moment with her father and caddie, Jim.

“It’s also cool to do it with my dad — that bond that we have. I like that we can do it together,” she said. “The tournaments that we can have a caddie, he’s my caddie. He’s the reason I played golf growing up so it means a lot that I get to share this experience and every golf experience with him.”

Arlington’s Amanda McCurdy (3-over), Fort Worth’s Catherine Matranga (5-over) and Rylee Pedigo (7-over), and Texas Wesleyan senior Alex Schies (3-over) are other golfers from Tarrant County who made the cut.