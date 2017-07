Big-wave surfing legend Laird Hamilton, along with co-founder Don Wildman and son John, presented the Four Seasons resort at Las Colinas with eight new Golfboards on Wednesday. The individual vehicle will be available to players and members at the club for use on the golf course. Hamilton and the golf board crew sat down with the Star-Telegram to talk about their new product. (Video by Kevin Casas, Star-Telegram.com)