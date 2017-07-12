Trinity King, in action during last year’s Fort Worth Junior Girls golf tournament, won this year’s event by 23 shots after shooting a 5-under 67 Wednesday at Mansfield National.
Trinity King, in action during last year’s Fort Worth Junior Girls golf tournament, won this year’s event by 23 shots after shooting a 5-under 67 Wednesday at Mansfield National. Khampha Bouaphanh kbouaphanh@star-telegram.com
Trinity King, in action during last year’s Fort Worth Junior Girls golf tournament, won this year’s event by 23 shots after shooting a 5-under 67 Wednesday at Mansfield National. Khampha Bouaphanh kbouaphanh@star-telegram.com

Golf

July 12, 2017 6:31 PM

Arlington Martin junior captures Fort Worth Junior Girls golf title

By Roger Pinckney

rpinckney@star-telegram.com

Trinity King left no doubt Wednesday as she dominated the field for the third consecutive day in winning the Fort Worth Junior Girls golf championship by 23 strokes.

King, 15, an incoming junior at Arlington Martin, shot a 5-under-par 67 from the silver tees (5,712 yards) at Mansfield National to finish with a 10-under total of 205 over three courses.

The only remaining drama Wednesday was how many shots King would win by and who would finish second.

Stephanie Lee, 15, of Southlake Carroll answered the latter question after shooting a 74 to finish at 228, 23 shots back of King. Aysis Azarcon, 15, and Michelle Zhou, 15, tied for third at 233 after each shot a 76 at Mansfield National.

King, who has committed to TCU, opened the tournament with a 6-under 65 Monday at Shady Valley followed by a 1-over 73 Tuesday at Ridglea.

On Wednesday, she made her only bogey on the 502-yard, par-5 sixth hole. King made up for that lone mistake with four birdies and an eagle on the 478-yard, par-5 13th.

King, who has advanced to the UIL Class 6A golf tournament in her first two years at Martin, also captured the city tournament two years ago at age 13.

Fort Worth Junior Golf Association

GIRLS CITY TOURNAMENT

DIVISION I

Wednesday’s results at Mansfield National

CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT

Trinity King 65-73-67—205

Stephanie Lee 72-82-74—228

Aysis Azarcon 75-82-76—233

Michelle Zhou 75-82-76—233

Ashley Davis 75-79-83—237

Jacqueline Moreno 74-83-81—238

Quinn Barber 77-81-80—238

Caitlyn Lindell 79-83-76—238

Chatham Betz 81-75-85—241

Lauren Chasczewski 78-86-79—243

Malisone Chanthapanya 76-88-81—245

Brooke Sullivan 80-85-80—245

Sooyeon Park 86-80-79—245

Hannah Vu 83-84-78—245

Estelle Seon 86-81-85—252

Rachel Hicks 83-84-88—255

Karen Lee 75-90—WD

FIRST FLIGHT

*Ella Fisher, 85-91-83—259; **Chelsea Romas, 86-91-82—259; Keirsten Daniel, 86-91-82— 259; Kodie Winnings, 85-90-85—260; Madison Davis, 84-86-92—262; Emma Drago, 85-93-85— 263; Kennedy Hailey, 90-89-84—263; JJ Betz, 90-92-82—264; Courtney Gisburne, 80-96-91— 267; Hunter Gillis, 90-89-89—268; Kaila McAbee, 90-94-86—270; Serena Martinez, 90-94-86— 270; Allyson Barth, 87-98-86—271; Ellah Bradshaw, 83-103-87—273; Gwenyth Tapia, 90-104-96—290; Claire Shipley, 79-94—WD

*won first with scorecard playoff

**won second

DIVISION II

Wednesday’s results from Diamond Oaks

SECOND FLIGHT

*Brooke Biancalana, 81; Katie Jones, 81; Aidan Richmond, 85; Christa York, 85; Kristen Morazzano, 88; Madeline Farrow, 89; Abigail Tanner, 95.

THIRD FLIGHT

Felicity Reeves, 85; *Kylee White, 90; Ali Boswell, 90; Ana Reed, 92; Mallory Franke, 94; Deyton Deller, WD.

FOURTH FLIGHT

Camryn Chambers, 85; *Amanda Berry, 90; Haley Moore, 90; Breanna Cochran, 91; Abby Mount, 91; Caliana Bruce, 93; Madeline Vermillion, 93.

FIFTH FLIGHT

Cami Engelbert, 90; *Abby, Lestina, 92; Alana, Griffin, 92; Toni, Eads, 101; Samantha, Gibbs, 101; Mattee, Wilkins, 102.

SIXTH FLIGHT

Leah, Woodford, 107; Reid, Van Ness, 108; Christina, Tang, 110; Alexandra, Bruce, 113; Jayden, Banks, 115; Zaria, Jackson, 122.

SEVENTH FLIGHT

Mackenzie Stevens, 101; Carlie, Club, 114; Lauren, Mascarenas, 118; Grace, Williams, 123; Brianna, White, 125.

*won scorecard playoff either for first or second

9-HOLE DIVISION

Wednesday’s results at Sycamore

CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT

Lauren Gatsos, 45-39-43—127; Jax Betz, 47-44-45—136; Micaiah Joubert, 48-55-44—147; Katie Freeman, 52-47-49—148; Maia Dabney, 51-57-49—157.

FIRST FLIGHT

Catherine Haas-Black, 58-58-55—171; Lindsey Gatsos, 61-63-56—180; Isabella Sandoval, 58-58-67—183; Colbie Moses, 68-65-66—199; Makinley Kamp, 69-66-64—199.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Iconic Colonial tree felled by storm

Iconic Colonial tree felled by storm 0:39

Iconic Colonial tree felled by storm
Colonial's Tothe discusses lost tree at 18th hole 0:44

Colonial's Tothe discusses lost tree at 18th hole
Storm dumps heavy rains on Fort Worth 0:46

Storm dumps heavy rains on Fort Worth

View More Video