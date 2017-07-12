Arlington Martin junior captures Fort Worth Junior Girls golf title

Trinity King left no doubt Wednesday as she dominated the field for the third consecutive day in winning the Fort Worth Junior Girls golf championship by 23 strokes.
King, 15, an incoming junior at Arlington Martin, shot a 5-under-par 67 from the silver tees (5,712 yards) at Mansfield National to finish with a 10-under total of 205 over three courses.
The only remaining drama Wednesday was how many shots King would win by and who would finish second.
Stephanie Lee, 15, of Southlake Carroll answered the latter question after shooting a 74 to finish at 228, 23 shots back of King. Aysis Azarcon, 15, and Michelle Zhou, 15, tied for third at 233 after each shot a 76 at Mansfield National.
King, who has committed to TCU, opened the tournament with a 6-under 65 Monday at Shady Valley followed by a 1-over 73 Tuesday at Ridglea.
On Wednesday, she made her only bogey on the 502-yard, par-5 sixth hole. King made up for that lone mistake with four birdies and an eagle on the 478-yard, par-5 13th.
King, who has advanced to the UIL Class 6A golf tournament in her first two years at Martin, also captured the city tournament two years ago at age 13.
Fort Worth Junior Golf Association
GIRLS CITY TOURNAMENT
DIVISION I
Wednesday’s results at Mansfield National
CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT
Trinity King 65-73-67—205
Stephanie Lee 72-82-74—228
Aysis Azarcon 75-82-76—233
Michelle Zhou 75-82-76—233
Ashley Davis 75-79-83—237
Jacqueline Moreno 74-83-81—238
Quinn Barber 77-81-80—238
Caitlyn Lindell 79-83-76—238
Chatham Betz 81-75-85—241
Lauren Chasczewski 78-86-79—243
Malisone Chanthapanya 76-88-81—245
Brooke Sullivan 80-85-80—245
Sooyeon Park 86-80-79—245
Hannah Vu 83-84-78—245
Estelle Seon 86-81-85—252
Rachel Hicks 83-84-88—255
Karen Lee 75-90—WD
FIRST FLIGHT
*Ella Fisher, 85-91-83—259; **Chelsea Romas, 86-91-82—259; Keirsten Daniel, 86-91-82— 259; Kodie Winnings, 85-90-85—260; Madison Davis, 84-86-92—262; Emma Drago, 85-93-85— 263; Kennedy Hailey, 90-89-84—263; JJ Betz, 90-92-82—264; Courtney Gisburne, 80-96-91— 267; Hunter Gillis, 90-89-89—268; Kaila McAbee, 90-94-86—270; Serena Martinez, 90-94-86— 270; Allyson Barth, 87-98-86—271; Ellah Bradshaw, 83-103-87—273; Gwenyth Tapia, 90-104-96—290; Claire Shipley, 79-94—WD
*won first with scorecard playoff
**won second
DIVISION II
Wednesday’s results from Diamond Oaks
SECOND FLIGHT
*Brooke Biancalana, 81; Katie Jones, 81; Aidan Richmond, 85; Christa York, 85; Kristen Morazzano, 88; Madeline Farrow, 89; Abigail Tanner, 95.
THIRD FLIGHT
Felicity Reeves, 85; *Kylee White, 90; Ali Boswell, 90; Ana Reed, 92; Mallory Franke, 94; Deyton Deller, WD.
FOURTH FLIGHT
Camryn Chambers, 85; *Amanda Berry, 90; Haley Moore, 90; Breanna Cochran, 91; Abby Mount, 91; Caliana Bruce, 93; Madeline Vermillion, 93.
FIFTH FLIGHT
Cami Engelbert, 90; *Abby, Lestina, 92; Alana, Griffin, 92; Toni, Eads, 101; Samantha, Gibbs, 101; Mattee, Wilkins, 102.
SIXTH FLIGHT
Leah, Woodford, 107; Reid, Van Ness, 108; Christina, Tang, 110; Alexandra, Bruce, 113; Jayden, Banks, 115; Zaria, Jackson, 122.
SEVENTH FLIGHT
Mackenzie Stevens, 101; Carlie, Club, 114; Lauren, Mascarenas, 118; Grace, Williams, 123; Brianna, White, 125.
*won scorecard playoff either for first or second
9-HOLE DIVISION
Wednesday’s results at Sycamore
CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT
Lauren Gatsos, 45-39-43—127; Jax Betz, 47-44-45—136; Micaiah Joubert, 48-55-44—147; Katie Freeman, 52-47-49—148; Maia Dabney, 51-57-49—157.
FIRST FLIGHT
Catherine Haas-Black, 58-58-55—171; Lindsey Gatsos, 61-63-56—180; Isabella Sandoval, 58-58-67—183; Colbie Moses, 68-65-66—199; Makinley Kamp, 69-66-64—199.
Comments