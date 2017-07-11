Arlington Martin junior dominates Fort Worth Junior Girls golf tournament

Arlington Martin junior Trinity King stretched her lead to a commanding 16 strokes after shooting a second-round 73 Tuesday at the Fort Worth Junior Girls golf championship.

King, 15, who won the city tournament by three shots two years ago at age 13 and finished third last year, opened the tournament Monday with a 6-under 65 at Shady Valley Country Club.

On Tuesday at Ridglea Country Club, King carded a 1-over 73 for a two-round total of 138.

King, who has committed to TCU, competed in the UIL state golf tournament as a freshman and sophomore.

Stephanie Lee, 15, of Southlake Carroll and Ashley Davis, 16, of Justin Northwest are tied for second place, 16 shots back at 154.

Lee trailed by seven shots entering play Tuesday after a first-round 72 but finished with an 82 at Ridglea.

Chatham Betz, 15, of Keller shot the second-best score Tuesday at 75 and sits in fourth place with a 156 total.

Girls competing in the Division I portion of the tournament move to Mansfield National for the third round Wednesday beginning at 7 a.m.

Fort Worth Junior Golf Association

GIRLS CITY TOURNAMENT DIVISION I

Wednesday’s pairings at Mansfield National; Monday-Tuesday results from Shady Valley, Ridglea

CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT

8:28 a.m. — Trinity King, 65-73—138; Stephanie Lee, 72-82—154; Ashley Davis, 75-79—154. 8:20 — Chatham Betz, 81-75—156; Jacqueline Moreno, 74-83—157; Aysis Azarcon, 75-82 — 157. 8:12 — Michelle Zhou, 75-82—157; Quinn Barber, 77-81—158; Caitlyn Lindell, 79-83—162; 8:04 — Malisone Chanthapanya, 76-88—164; Lauren Chasczewski, 78-86—164; Karen Lee, 75-90—165. 7:56 — Brooke Sullivan, 80-85—165; Sooyeon Park, 86-80—166; Rachel Hicks, 83-84—167. 7:48 — Hannah Vu, 83-84—167; Estelle Seon, 86-81—167.

FIRST FLIGHT

7:40 a.m. — Madison Davis, 84-86—170; Claire Shipley, 79-94—173; Kodie Winnings, 85-90—175. 7:32 — Courtney Gisburne, 80-96—176; Ella Fisher, 85-91—176; Keirsten Daniel, 86-91—177. 7:24 — Chelsea Romas, 86-91—177; Emma Drago, 85-93—178; Kennedy Hailey, 90-89—179. 7:16 — Hunter Gillis, 90-89—179; JJ, Betz, 90-92—182; Kaila McAbee, 90-94—184. 7:08 — Serena, Martinez, 90-94—184; Allyson Barth, 87-98—185. 7 — Ellah Bradshaw, 83-103—186; Gwenyth Tapia, 90-104—194.

DIVISION II

Wednesday’s pairings at Diamond Oaks

SECOND FLIGHT, 7 a.m. — Katie Jones, Brooke Biancalana, Aidan Richmond, Christa York; 7:08 — Madeline Farrow, Abigail Tanner, Kristen Morazzano.

THIRD FLIGHT, 7:16 — Ana Reed, Kylee White, Ali Boswell; 7:24 — Deyton Deller, Mallory Franke, Felicity Reeves.

FOURTH FLIGHT, 7:32 — Amanda Berry, Caliana Bruce, Breanna Cochran; 7:40 — Abby Mount, Haley Moore, Camryn Chambers, Madeline Vermillion.

FIFTH FLIGHT, 7:48 — Abby Lestina, Mattee Wilkins, Cami Engelbert; 7:56 — Toni Eads, Samantha Gibbs, Alana Griffin.

SIXTH FLIGHT, 8:04 — Christina Tang, Reid Van Ness, Jayden Banks; 8:12 — Zaria Jackson, Alexandra Bruce, Leah Woodford.

SEVENTH FLIGHT, 8:20 — Lauren Mascarenas, Mackenzie Stevens, Carlie Club; 8:28 — Brianna White, Grace Williams

Tuesday’s results at Hawks Creek

SECOND FLIGHT

Katie Jones w. by bye; Brooke Biancalana d. Maggie Freeman; Aidan Richmond d. Paige Savage; Christa York d. Layne Wylie; Kristen Morazzano d. Raegan Lane; Madeline Farrow d. Kyla Johnson; Abigail Tanner d. Lauren Rios.

THIRD FLIGHT

Ana Reed w. by bye; Kylee White d. Georgia Giddens;Felicity Reeves d. Ashlee Johnson; Ali Boswell d. Mikayla Drennan; Mallory Franke d. Kayley Ho; Deyton Deller d. Lauren Patterson.

FOURTH FLIGHT

Amanda Berry d. Alyssa Rosales; Caliana Bruce d. Brooke Hinerman; Breanna Cochran d. Yana Ford; Madeline Vermillon d. Madison Hewitt; Abby Mount d. Meghan Pottichen; Haley Moore d. Logan Ybarra; Camryn Chambers d. Camryn Barnett.

FIFTH FLIGHT

Abby Lestina d. Maddie Luker; Alana Griffin d. Megan Beavers; Samantha Gibbs d. Avery Gonzales; Toni Eads d. Meghan Mani;Cami Engelbert d. Halen Helmer; Mattee Wilkins d. Christeen Nguyen.

SIXTH FLIGHT

Christin Tang w. by bye; Reid Van Ness d. Brynn Williams; Leah Woodford d. Kailey Baldree; Jayden Banks d. Nicole Faucher; Zaria Jackson d. Alyssa Saunders; Alexandra Bruce d. Macie Rowell.

SEVENTH FLIGHT

Lauren Mascarenas d. Jordan Sanders; Mackenzie Stevens d. Saanya Troutman; Grace Williams d. Tara Demers; Brianna White d. Maya Hernandez; Carlie Club d. Landry Mahan.

9-HOLE DIVISION AT SYCAMORE

Results, Wednesday’s pairings

CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT: 7 a.m. — Lauren Gatsos, 45-39—84; Jax Betz, 47-44—91; Micaiah Joubert, 48-55—103; 7:08 — Katie Freeman, 52-47—99; Maia Dabney, 51-57—108.

FIRST FLIGHT: 7:16 — Catherine Haas-Black, 58-58—116; Isabella Sandoval, 58-58—116; Lindsey Gatsos, 61-63—124; 7:24 — Colbie Moses, 68-65—133; Makinley Kamp, 69-66—135.