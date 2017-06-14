Handicapping the field: Who wins the 2017 U.S. Open title?

Star-Telegram golf writer Jimmy Burch handicaps the top 10 players, with odds, to win the 2017 U.S. Open beginning Thursday at Erin Hills Golf Course in Erin, Wis.:
Odds, Player, Comment
5-1 Jason Day: No. 3 player in world rankings has the power game required at Erin Hills plus the short-game skills to win on Sunday.
6-1 Dustin Johnson: Defending champ is ranked No. 1 in the world for a reason, but needs to recapture his pre-Masters form on the greens.
7-1 Jordan Spieth: Two-time major champion knows this course from the 2011 U.S. Amateur, seems primed for a strong Sunday charge.
8-1 Jon Rahm: PGA Tour rookie is a big hitter who won’t be wowed by the big stage after winning low amateur honors at 2016 U.S. Open.
10-1 Henrik Stenson: Reigning British Open champion is sixth in the world rankings, tends to play his best golf during June, July and August.
12-1 Rory McIlroy: Power player and past U.S. Open champ (2011) has ideal game for this course, but has been slowed by a recent rib injury.
15-1 Sergio Garcia: Masters champ seeks to build on his breakthrough win in Augusta, Ga.
16-1 Rickie Fowler: The past six major champions have been first-time winners on the big stage. Fowler has the skills to extend that streak.
18-1 Justin Rose: The 2013 U.S. Open champ finished second to Garcia at the Masters, seems ready to make another 2017 major push.
20-1 Justin Thomas: Another participant in 2011 U.S. Amateur at Erin Hills, Thomas has three PGA Tour wins since October.
