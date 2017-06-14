Jason Day will be one of the favorites at the 2017 U.S. Open, which begins Thursday.
Jason Day will be one of the favorites at the 2017 U.S. Open, which begins Thursday. Phelan M. Ebenhack AP

Golf

June 14, 2017 4:57 PM

Handicapping the field: Who wins the 2017 U.S. Open title?

By Jimmy Burch

jburch@star-telegram.com

Star-Telegram golf writer Jimmy Burch handicaps the top 10 players, with odds, to win the 2017 U.S. Open beginning Thursday at Erin Hills Golf Course in Erin, Wis.:

Odds, Player, Comment

5-1 Jason Day: No. 3 player in world rankings has the power game required at Erin Hills plus the short-game skills to win on Sunday.

6-1 Dustin Johnson: Defending champ is ranked No. 1 in the world for a reason, but needs to recapture his pre-Masters form on the greens.

7-1 Jordan Spieth: Two-time major champion knows this course from the 2011 U.S. Amateur, seems primed for a strong Sunday charge.

8-1 Jon Rahm: PGA Tour rookie is a big hitter who won’t be wowed by the big stage after winning low amateur honors at 2016 U.S. Open.

10-1 Henrik Stenson: Reigning British Open champion is sixth in the world rankings, tends to play his best golf during June, July and August.

12-1 Rory McIlroy: Power player and past U.S. Open champ (2011) has ideal game for this course, but has been slowed by a recent rib injury.

15-1 Sergio Garcia: Masters champ seeks to build on his breakthrough win in Augusta, Ga.

16-1 Rickie Fowler: The past six major champions have been first-time winners on the big stage. Fowler has the skills to extend that streak.

18-1 Justin Rose: The 2013 U.S. Open champ finished second to Garcia at the Masters, seems ready to make another 2017 major push.

20-1 Justin Thomas: Another participant in 2011 U.S. Amateur at Erin Hills, Thomas has three PGA Tour wins since October.

Jimmy Burch: 817-390-7760, @Jimmy_Burch

