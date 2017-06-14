Course conditions dominate U.S. Open talk

As usual, course conditions are a huge part of the tournament storyline heading into Thursday’s opening round of the U.S. Open.

Some golfers believe the waist-high fescue growing outside the primary rough at Erin Hills Golf Course in Erin, Wis., is too tall. Others believe the issue is more than mitigated by the fact that Erin Hills, a first-time Open venue, features the widest collection of fairways in tournament history: up to 60 yards in width on multiple holes.

“If we can’t hit it within that avenue, you might as well pack your bags and go home,” said Rory McIlroy, the 2011 U.S. Open champion.

The debate has raged for days, with U.S. Golf Association administrators sending lawn mowers Tuesday to selected holes. But tournament officials stressed the decision to shorten the fescue was done in anticipation of storms and not in response to players’ objections or a viral video posted by competitor Kevin Na showing the difficulty of playing from the tall grass.

Either way, curiosity about the quirkiness of a unique U.S. Open venue that is unfamiliar to fans and participants has triggered lots of drama heading into Thursday’s opening round. But it’s far from the only storyline at Erin Hills. Here are five worth tracking as this week’s major championship unfolds:

Links golf flavor

Because the Erin Hills course covers 652 acres, almost triple the size of last year’s U.S. Open site at Oakmont Country Club (218 acres), lots of tall fescue and native grasses are part of the course’s DNA. They are used to frame the fairways and greens. But the landing areas for drives are wider than normal, by U.S. Open standards, to compensate for the potential challenges that loom outside the ropes at a venue that features few trees or water hazards. That brings a links-golf feel to the event in the estimation of Jon Rahm, the No. 10 player in the world golf rankings.

“It’s like a links golf course on steroids. Everything is a little bigger,” said Rahm, a PGA Tour standout since winning low amateur honors at the 2016 U.S. Open. “It’s big greens, big slopes and you have to be able to lag putt. With all the slopes, you might miss the green by three feet and roll off to 30 feet. Being able to putt those, or chip it close, is going to be important.”

Grand Slam hopes

Masters champion Sergio Garcia, who won the first major championship of his career in April, is the only player in the field with a chance to win the 2017 Grand Slam by sweeping all four majors in the same calendar year. Garcia, 37, welcomes the opportunity, but stressed that his breakthrough victory in Augusta, Ga., will not enhance his chances at Erin Hills to build on a 1-for-74 success rate in majors.

“To be totally honest, I don’t think so,” Garcia said. “I think that the pressure of trying to do well and give yourself a chance is still the same. Winning at Augusta is not going to give me any advantage when we get on the first tee.”

Late field additions

Colleyville resident Ryan Palmer, a three-time winner on the PGA Tour, and Davis Love IV (aka Dru Love), son of two-time U.S. Ryder Cup captain Davis Love III, are among the alternates from sectional qualifiers who have been upgraded to playing spots in Thursday’s opening round.

But the highest-profile late addition likely will be added Thursday in place of Phil Mickelson, a five-time major champion. Mickelson, 46, plans to watch his daughter deliver the commencement speech at her graduation Thursday morning in San Diego and return to Wisconsin for a 2:20 p.m. tee time.

He has acknowledged that he’ll need a weather delay to make things work but, as of Wednesday, Mickelson had not withdrawn from the event. The next available alternate spot, USGA officials have confirmed, would go to Mexico’s Roberto Diaz, the first alternate from a sectional qualifier in New Jersey.

Amateur participants

Among the 156 participants from 23 different countries in Thursday’s opening round, there will be 14 amateurs. Only twice since 1983 (in 2015 and 2009) have more amateurs made the field. The list includes Houston resident Walker Lee, a 2017 high school graduate who will be a freshman next fall at Texas A&M, and Duke golfer Alex Smalley, the co-medalist at the sectional qualifier in Ball Ground, Ga.

Hometown hero

This is the first U.S. Open contested in Wisconsin, and the state’s best-known golfer, Steve Stricker, projects as the sentimental crowd favorite. Stricker, 50, was denied a special exemption into the field by USGA officials before he won the sectional qualifier in Memphis, Tenn., with rounds of 67-65. Stricker, a Madison, Wis., resident who won the 2009 Colonial title, is motivated by this week’s opportunity. It will mark the 20th appearance in a U.S. Open for Stricker, who has 12 career victories at PGA Tour events and three top-10 finishes at the Open.

“It means a lot,” Stricker said. “I’m just happy that I’m going to get to play. It’s a relief to get to play in the first one in my home state.”