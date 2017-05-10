European standout McDowell to make Colonial golf debut

Graeme McDowell, the 2010 U.S. Open champion who ranks No. 83 in the world golf rankings, committed Wednesday to join the field at the Dean & DeLuca Invitational, May 22-28 in Fort Worth.
Tournament officials confirmed McDowell’s addition to the field in Fort Worth. The appearance will mark the Colonial debut for the golfer from Northern Ireland who has been part of four European Ryder Cup teams and made the Cup-clinching putt in 2010. McDowell, 37, has won three PGA Tour events and 10 European Tour titles in his professional career.
Other Wednesday commitments included Curtis Luck, the reigning U.S. Amateur champion, and PGA Tour participants Geoff Ogilvy and Nick Watney. For ticket informant, visit www.DeanandDeLucaInvitational.com.
