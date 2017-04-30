Japanese star beats Kerr on 6th playoff hole to win blustery LPGA Texas Shootout

Las Colinas Country Club lacks seaside cliffs and pot bunkers. But Sunday’s gale force winds matched any Scottish links layout as the LPGA’s Volunteers of America Texas Shootout concluded its annual Metroplex event in dramatic fashion.

“The British [Open] is actually easier than this because at least it’s consistently blowing,” former TCU star Angela Stanford said. “Here it would blow, it would stop. It would blow a different direction, it would stop.”

Third-round leader Haru Nomura of Japan endured winds whipping to 40 mph and a six-hole playoff to beat Cristie Kerr for the tournament championship.

“Last year at San Fran, it’s so cold, and wind,” said Nomura, who birdied No. 18 – the playoff hole – the sixth time through, while Kerr missed her birdie attempt. “But I like tough. I like tough conditions, yes.”

The round took nearly 6 hours, 30 minutes to complete. The LPGA playoff record is 10 extra holes, set in 1972 at the Corpus Christi Civitan Open.

Nomura and Kerr finished 72 holes tied at 3-under 281. Both players matched par five times on the par-5, 511-yard 18th hole before Nomura reached the green in two by punching a 3-wood from 235 yards. She two-putted from 12 feet to get the win, her third on the LPGA Tour.

“I almost don’t feel like it was a win because of the playoff,” Nomura said through an interpreter. “I’m in Texas, so I’ll have a steak.”

Among the rest of the field, Stanford was the biggest casualty of the day. She shot an 89 Sunday to drop from a sixth-place tie to a last-place 53rd in the field.

“It was just a combination of hard conditions, and I never saw a putt to the hole today,” said Stanford, who posted a career-worst score Sunday. “I never got my speed right. I didn’t have my speed right when I left the putting green this morning. You get in rounds like that and it gets harder and harder, and then you get bad breaks.”

Stanford, who’s closing in on $10 million in career earnings, posted a birdie-free round that included nine bogeys and two double-bogeys as she finished at 15-over for her final round. She was 18-over 299 for 72 holes.

89 Career-worst LPGA result for TCU alum and Fort Worth-based Angela Stanford, who had nine bogeys and two double-bogeys

“As soon as I got over the next shot I was really, literally into the the next shot because I wanted something good to happen,” said Stanford, whose previous high was an 85 at the 2003 Women’s British Open. “I wanted it to turn.”

Tour officials did what they could to help, setting up the course 450 yards shorter than the maximum length of 6,441 yards.

Sunday tee boxes on all five par 3s were moved up from third-round distances. Still, most players were hitting layup shots on the par-3 17th because the ball couldn’t stay on the green.

No. 17 was playing at 151 yards, which was 16 yards shorter than Saturday, but it was the hardest hole on the course Sunday and played at 3.91 strokes.

“The biggest difference is the greens are slower at the British and they’re probably not this firm,” Stanford said. “I think these conditions make it harder here because these greens were so fast and firm.”

Amy Yang’s 2-under 69 was the best final-round score. Third-placer finisher Jessica Korda’s 70 was the only other Sunday round to beat par.

Nomura, 24, pockets $195,000 for the win, which is projected to move her from 24th to 18th in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings. Nomura is the highest-ranked Japanese player in the world.

Stanford was among six players to shoot double-digit rounds over par Sunday. South Korean teen amateur Eun Jeong Seong shot a final-round 86 to drop from a third-round tie for second place to a tie for 40th.

“It’s hard to beat bad conditions, bad breaks and bad swings,” Stanford said.