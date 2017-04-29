Stanford still in LPGA Texas Shootout hunt as Nomura hangs on to lead

Firing a 2-over-par 73 in the third round barely dimmed former TCU standout Angela Stanford’s chances at the LPGA’s Volunteers of America Texas Shootout.
“I think if I’m within four or five I have a chance, we’ll see,” Stanford said.
She’s five shots out of the lead after Saturday’s blustery conditions at Las Colinas Country Club — one stroke worse than after Friday’s round.
The average score Saturday was 74.60, which was 2.38 strokes higher than Friday’s round.
Saturday’s wind did in many of the leaders from the second round, except for front-runner Haru Nomura of Japan. Still, she carded a 1-over 72 for a 205 score after 54 holes to keep the lead
“I like windy, and tough conditions from fairway to green, yeah, I love it,” Nomura said without the need of an interpreter. “Wind was coming right-to-left, so I tried right side and let it come to the pin.”
This is the third time Nomura has had a 54-hole lead. She won the other two times, at the 2016 ISPS Honda Australian Open and 2016 Swinging Skirts LPGA Classic.
Asked what part of her game worked best in the third round, Nomura said: “I think tee shot, yeah. Tee shot and I think putt, too.”
Nomura is two shots better than Cristie Kerr, Inbee Park and low amateur Eun Jeong Seong, and three ahead of Stacy Lewis’ 208.
In sixth place is Stanford and four others, including Thai sisters Moriya and Ariya Jutanugarn, at 210. The sisters tee off together at noon Sunday.
“I could have done some better things, but it was pretty tough out there,” Stanford said. “I mean it’s blowing pretty hard today.”
Stanford, 39, hasn’t won an LPGA event in five years. Finishing in second place would be enough to push her past $10 million in career earnings.
Stanford and Nomura both struggled at No. 17, a 156-yard, par-3 hole with water on the left and behind the green.
Stanford made a bogey on 17, and Nomura had a double bogey after her tee shot went in some deep rough.
“Hit that the club that I was supposed to hit, and it went over the green and went in the water,” Stanford said.
“I had the perfect distance. The wind blows pretty hard. That’s unlucky. That’s golf,” Nomura added.
Lewis, who was tied for 44th when she started at 7:26 a.m., shot a 5-under 66 for the best round of the day. She was one of just six players to shoot under par in the third round.
“I was excited about the early tee time because I knew getting out earlier would be an advantage to post a number and just see what happens,” said Lewis, who started at the 10th hole and had a bogey-free round with three birdies by the turn. “I got off to a good start on my first nine holes and kind of really kept things going from there.
“But it’s playing really hard out there, and you just have to be really patient.”
Seong, a 17-year-old from South Korea and the lone amateur — among four — to make the cut, said she plans to turn professional as soon as possible.
“Hopefully I will win tomorrow and I can turn pro next tournament,” Seong said after making a birdie putt on 18 to get to 6 under.
