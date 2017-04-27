Mi Jung Hur gets fast start at LPGA Texas Shootout

When the sun set on the first round of the LPGA Texas Shootout on Thursday, Mi Jung Hur had no equal on Las Colinas Country Club’s rolling hills and was unparalleled among her golf rivals in offering up the understatement.

“Everything was really good today,” said the 27-year-old South Korean native

There was no debating that.

Hur completed her tour of Las Colinas with six birdies, including four on the front side, and 12 pars for a 6-under-par 65, one stroke shy of tying the tournament record.

Her recipe was simple enough: She gave herself plenty of opportunities, many of which she finished off with the stroke of a very compliant putter.

Hur hit 16 of 18 greens and finished her round in 28 putts.

“I really liked the putter today, what I did,” Hur said. “I dropped a lot of birdie putts … lots of chance to birdie as well.”

Thirty-one players shot under par in the first round, including Fort Worth-based Angela Stanford, whose round couldn’t have been any more different from the leader’s. The former TCU golfer, however, scratched and clawed her way into the sea of players well within a pitching wedge of Hur’s lead.

Stanford is three shots back after a 3-under 68, which consisted of five birdies and two bogeys.

A three-putt bogey on 13 had her thinking of hurling her putter across Texas 114, but she rebounded with birdies on 15 and 18.

“I feel like I stole something,” said Stanford, who was not overstating her status. “It could have gone either way today. This course plays really hard. Here I try not to blow my top. That three-putt … I wanted to blow my top. I tried to pull it together.”

Sitting one shot back of Stanford was Gerina Piller, a North Texas resident, who similarly got her hands dirty finding her way to 2 under. She took the turn at 2 under, but a bogey on the par-3 No. 4 put her in reverse. She birdied No. 9 — her 18th hole.

There was no understating the conditions.

Thursday’s gusty winds, which increased as the day wore on, required resolve. Many in the field were merely trying to hang on, including some of the world’s top players, who have work to do.

Lexi Thompson, ranked No. 5 in the world, was at 69. The world’s top-ranked golfer, Lydia Ko, was one of 10 golfers at 1-under 70. And defending champion Jenny Shin shot 71.

“We got to the tee [in the afternoon] and it started to kick up,” Stanford said of the wind. “I thought, ‘Well, it’s calling my name. The wind doesn’t bother me — I don’t like it — but it makes this course a lot tougher.”

Seven players were two shots back, including the world’s No. 3-ranked player Ariya Jutanugarn and Michelle Wie, the teen prodigy-turned-Stanford alum who became, for now at least, a one-time major winner.

Wie, who hasn’t won since the 2014 U.S. Women’s Open, had five birdies and a bogey in a 4-under round.

“It was fun to play low in conditions like this,” Wie said. “I’m happy where I positioned myself today, and hopefully I can go out there tomorrow morning and make some more birdies.”

Wie, Stanford, and Piller will play in the morning Friday.

Only the 390-yard, par-4 No. 15 tainted Hur’s round. Her drive on that hole ran through the fairway and into the water that hugs the green and juts out into the fairway.

Yet, she got up and down, dropping a 30-footer to save par.

“I had an unlucky shot on No. 15,” Hur said. “That was really great shot, but the result wasn't that good. But I saved a par.

“I was really satisfied with my round today.”

There she goes again.