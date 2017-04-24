Field set for LPGA Texas Shootout at Las Colinas

The LPGA Volunteers of America Texas Shootout is back for its fifth season this week at Las Colinas Country Club in Irving.
The Texas Shootout, which has a $1.3 million purse, will be held Thursday through Sunday. It is the only LPGA tournament in Texas.
Jenny Shin is the defending champion. Shin posted a bogey-free, final-day 67 in windy conditions to finish at 14-under-par 270 to win the 2016 tournament by two strokes.
The tournament, which attracts the world’s 144 top players and an international television broadcast on the Golf Channel, has an elite field, including most of the Rolex Rankings’ top 20 players.
Ranked players include Ariya Jutanugarn (Thailand), Lydia Ko (New Zealand), Brooke M. Henderson (Canada), In Gee Chun (Korea), Shanshan Feng (China), Sei Young Kim (Korea), Anna Nordqvist (Sweden), Ha-Na Jang (Korea), Brittany Lang (USA), So Yeon Ryu (Korea), Minjee Lee (Australia), Amy Yang (Korea), Stacy Lewis (USA), Mirim Lee (Korea), Lexi Thompson (USA) and Gerina Piller (USA).
Piller, a former Fort Worth resident who led for 54 holes last year, was the runner-up to Shin in 2016.
Tickets are available at LPGATX.com.
There will be a Pro-Am on Wednesday with 60 teams.
The LPGA Texas Shootout field
Marina Alex, Beth Allen, Brittany Altomare, Amy Anderson, Laetitia Beck, Ashleigh Buhai, Dori Carter, Sandra Changkija, Anne Chen * (a), Ssu-Chia Cheng, Peiyun Chien, Chella Choi, Na Yeon Choi, In Gee Chun, Karen Chung, Cydney Clanton, Jacqui Concolino, Paula Creamer, Regan De Guzman, Perrine Delacour, Lindy Duncan, Austin Ernst, Jodi Ewart Shadoff, Shanshan Feng, Simin Feng, Dana Finkelstein, Sandra Gal, Laura Gonzalez Escallon, Jaye Marie Green, Jennifer Ha, Mina Harigae, Nasa Hataoka, Brooke M. Henderson, Celine Herbin, Dani Holmqvist, Wei-Ling Hsu, Charley Hull, Mi Jung Hur, Vicky Hurst, Karine Icher, Juli Inkster, Ha Na Jang, Eun-Hee Ji, Tiffany Joh, Ariya Jutanugarn, Moriya Jutanugarn, Danielle Kang, Kim Kaufman, Cristie Kerr, Megan Khang, Christina Kim, Gina Kim * (a), In-Kyung Kim, Sei Young Kim, Katherine Kirk, Joanna Klatten, Lydia Ko, P.K. Kongkraphan, Jessica Korda, Nelly Korda, Olafia Kristinsdottir, Candie Kung, Min Seo Kwak, Brittany Lang, Maude-Aimee Leblanc, Alison Lee, Ilhee Lee, Mi Hyang Lee, Min Lee, Minjee Lee, Mirim Lee, Amelia Lewis, Stacy Lewis, Xiyu Lin, Brittany Lincicome, Pernilla Lindberg, Gaby Lopez, Lee Lopez, Mo Martin, Caroline Masson, Catriona Matthew, Maddie McCrary * (a), Ally McDonald, Stephanie Meadow, Wichanee Meechai, Mika Miyazato, Giulia Molinaro, Becky Morgan, Belen Mozo, Azahara Munoz, Haru Nomura, Anna Nordqvist, Therese O'Hara, Ryann O'Toole, Su Oh, Brooke Pancake, Annie Park, Hee Young Park, Inbee Park, Jane Park, Sung Hyun Park,Sadena Parks, Maria Parra, Katherine Perry, Suzann Pettersen, Pornanong Phatlum, Gerina Piller, Morgan Pressel, Beatriz Recari,Mel Reid, Paula Reto, Demi Runas, So Yeon Ryu, Madelene Sagstrom, Lizette Salas, Sherman Santiwiwatthanaphong, Eun Jeong Seong * (a), Alena Sharp, Jenny Shin, Kelly Shon, Sarah Jane Smith, Jennifer Song, Nontaya Srisawang, Angela Stanford, Marissa Steen, Jackie Stoelting, Thidapa Suwannapura, Kris Tamulis, Kelly Tan, Pannarat Thanapolboonyaras, Lexi Thompson, Yani Tseng, Mariajo Uribe, Karrie Webb, Michelle Wie, Cheyenne Woods, Jing Yan, Amy Yang, Julie Yang, Angel Yin, Pavarisa Yoktuan, Sun Young Yoo.
*sponsor
(a) amatuer
