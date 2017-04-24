Field set for LPGA Texas Shootout at Las Colinas

The LPGA Volunteers of America Texas Shootout is back for its fifth season this week at Las Colinas Country Club in Irving.

The Texas Shootout, which has a $1.3 million purse, will be held Thursday through Sunday. It is the only LPGA tournament in Texas.

Jenny Shin is the defending champion. Shin posted a bogey-free, final-day 67 in windy conditions to finish at 14-under-par 270 to win the 2016 tournament by two strokes.

The tournament, which attracts the world’s 144 top players and an international television broadcast on the Golf Channel, has an elite field, including most of the Rolex Rankings’ top 20 players.

Ranked players include Ariya Jutanugarn (Thailand), Lydia Ko (New Zealand), Brooke M. Henderson (Canada), In Gee Chun (Korea), Shanshan Feng (China), Sei Young Kim (Korea), Anna Nordqvist (Sweden), Ha-Na Jang (Korea), Brittany Lang (USA), So Yeon Ryu (Korea), Minjee Lee (Australia), Amy Yang (Korea), Stacy Lewis (USA), Mirim Lee (Korea), Lexi Thompson (USA) and Gerina Piller (USA).

Piller, a former Fort Worth resident who led for 54 holes last year, was the runner-up to Shin in 2016.

Tickets are available at LPGATX.com.

There will be a Pro-Am on Wednesday with 60 teams.