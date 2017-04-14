Stanford golfer McNealy receives Byron Nelson Award

Stanford golfer Maverick McNealy was selected Friday as recipient of the 2017 Byron Nelson Award, given annually to the nation’s top graduating senior golfer who has excelled on and off the course in his college career.
McNealy, who shares the Stanford school record for career tournament wins (11) with Tiger Woods and Patrick Rodgers, is on pace to complete his degree in management science and engineering this semester. He is a two-time selection to the Pac-12 all-academic team as well as a two-time, first-team All-American.
McNealy also is one of 10 semifinalists for the 2017 Ben Hogan Award, given annually to the nation’s top college gofer during tournament week activities at the Dean & DeLuca Invitational in Fort Worth. McNealy was one of three finalists for the Hogan Award in 2015 and 2016 when the honor went to another golfer.
In regard to earning the Nelson Award, McNealy said: “It is an absolute honor to be the recipient of this award, one that carries on Mr. Nelson’s legacy. I am humbled to be thought of as an exemplar of what he stood for.”
