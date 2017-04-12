Stanford’s McNealy tops list of Hogan Award semifinalists

Stanford golfer Maverick McNealy, a two-time finalist for the Ben Hogan Award, joins nine other candidates among the 10 semifinalists for this year’s honor.

The list of semifinalists for the 2017 Hogan Award, announced Wednesday, also includes Sam Burns (LSU), Wyndham Clark (Oregon), Sean Crocker (Southern California), Jared du Toit (Arizona State), Nick Hardy (Illinois), Dylan Meyer (Illinois), Colin Morikawa (California), Matthias Schwab (Vanderbilt) and Will Zalatoris (Wake Forest).

McNealy, one of three finalists for the award in 2015 and 2016, is the lone repeat semifinalist from last year. The list of candidates will be trimmed May 3 to three finalists, with the winner announced during a May 22 awards ceremony at Colonial Country Club as part of tournament week activities at the Dean & DeLuca Invitational.

All three finalists will attend the live announcement. The award is presented annually in Fort Worth to the nation’s top college golfer, based on performances in collegiate and amateur tournaments during the past 12 months. A 24-member selection committee votes on the candidates.

Each of the semifinalist’s schools will receive a grant for its men’s golf team as part of a scholarship program that has distributed more than $500,000 since 2002.

Illinois, with two semifinalists (Hardy, Meyer), is the first school with multiple players to reach the top 10 in balloting since 2014. Stanford landed a semifinalist for the eighth consecutive year, the longest active streak by any school.

McNealy, a senior and three-time semifinalist, is the highest-ranked college golfer in the World Amateur Golf Rankings (No. 2), trailing only Australia’s Curtis Luck, the 2016 U.S. Amateur champion. But he trails other players in this week’s updated college golf rankings.

Clark, a senior at Oregon, tops the latest Golfstat rankings (69.53 adjusted scoring avg.). Burns, a sophomore at LSU, tops the Golfweek/Sagarin college rankings (68.11). McNealy is fourth and third, respectively, in those rankings.