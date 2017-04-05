The Masters begins Thursday. It’s golf’s first major championship of the season.
Danny Willett is the defending champion.
Here’s an inside the numbers look at the Masters, courtesy of the staff at Wallet Hub and Masters.com:
2.1 - Average margin of victory for a Masters’ champion
3 - Birdies by champion Claude Harmon in 1948 and Phil Michelson in 2010
4 - Price of a domestic beer is $4
6 _ Average attempts before a golfer wins The Masters
11 - There are a record 11 Englishmen in the tournament, including Willett.
12 _ Strokes. The largest margin of victory was 12 strokes by Tiger Woods in 1997
16 _ Bogeys by 2007 winner Zach Johnson
27 _ Total aces in tournament history
28 _ Birdies by 2015 winner Jordan Spieth
90 _ Percent of the world’s golf carts made in Georgia
250 _ It costs $250 to produce each green jacket
1,366 _ Average resale price for a ticket to the final round of the 2017 Masters is $1,366, which is currently the cheapest of the four days
250,000 _ People visit the Augusta, Ga., area each year for Masters festivities
10,000,000 _ Purse for The Masters is $10,000,000.
Source: Wallethub.com and Masters.com
Comments