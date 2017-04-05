Dustin Johnson has the skills, temperament to win the 2017 Masters

Star-Telegram golf writer Jimmy Burch handicaps the top 10 players, with odds, to win the 2017 Masters Tournament in Augusta, Ga. Danny Willett is the defending champion:
Player (Odds)=Comment
Dustin Johnson (5-1)=World’s top-ranked golfer has won his past three events, dominated PGA Tour since taking title at 2016 U.S. Open.
Jordan Spieth (6-1)=Colonial champ from Dallas has been a perpetual Masters contender, with a 2015 title, throughout his pro career.
Rory McIlroy (8-1)=McIlroy, 27, needs only a Masters title to become the sixth golfer in history to complete a career Grand Slam.
Jason Day (9-1)=As long as he’s healthy, which he appears to be, Day projects among the favorites at any event he plays.
Justin Rose (10-1)=Talented Brit seeks to add a green jacket to last year’s Olympic gold medal to inject some fresh color to his golfing mementos.
Jon Rahm (12-1)=Red-hot rookie has earned more than $4.5 million, with one PGA Tour title and seven top-10 finishes, since turning pro last June.
Long-hitting Lefties (15-1)=Bubba Watson (2012, 2014) and Phil Mickelson (2004, 2006, 2010) have combined for five Masters titles, including three of the last seven.
Rickie Fowler (16-1)=Fowler, 28, finished third at Sunday’s Houston Open and could use that momentum as a springboard to a green jacket.
Justin Thomas (18-1)=Rising star ranks third in PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup standings, has three wins since October.
Brandt Snedeker (20-1)=Elite putter has three top-10 finishes in Augusta since 2008, including last year. He could collect a title Sunday.
