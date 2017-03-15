Four amateurs, one a North Texas golfer, make LPGA field

0:36 TCU's Washburn: NIT win huge for seniors Pause

0:43 TCU players, fans celebrate NIT win over Fresno State

1:10 You gotta believe in Dak Prescott, high school coaches say

1:08 Rangers' Nick Martinez on the trouble he encountered Wednesday

1:07 TCU's Dixon 'touched' by senior remembering 0-18, now in NIT

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

30:32 Officer Down

1:25 Spring break at the zoo

3:18 Abilene Wylie slips past Kennedale, 21-13, and into 4A DI title game