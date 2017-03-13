LPGA Shootout qualifier set for Las Colinas Country Club

Some of the top high school and college female golfers will compete in a one-day shootout on Wednesday at Las Colinas Country Club in Irving to earn a spot in the Volunteers of America Texas Shootout on April 26-30.
The top two finishers in the high school and college divisions win an exemption into the LPGA event Tour event at the same location next month.
Last year, Cheyenne Knight and Maddie Szeryk were the top two finishers among the collegians. Kristen Gillman of Austin Lake Travis and Karah Sanford of Escondido, Calif., were the top two high school finishers.
Knight, an Aledo High School graduate who is a sophomore at Alabama, will compete again in the qualifier this week. Joining Knight in this week’s field are Trinity King of Arlington Martin High School, Aysis Azarcon of Mansfield Timberview High School, Anna Takahashi of Grapevine High School, Olivia Gibbs of Fort Worth and the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith, Maddy Rayner of Southlake High School and the University of Houston, Alex Schies of Mansfield and Texas Wesleyan and Kennedy Pedigo of Fort Worth.
There are 76 players listed in the pairings. The event begins at 8 a.m.
