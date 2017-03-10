Jordan Spieth, Dustin Johnson commit to AT&T Byron Nelson

The world’s top golfer and a local icon have already committed to play in this year’s AT&T Bryon Nelson.
Dustin Johnson and Jordan Spieth are among the early commits with the tournament more than two months away, tournament chairman Tim Costello said at a Nelson preview party Thursday night at Topgolf.
“It’s great for the tournament to have those two,” Costello said. “We also have nine of the top 30 FedEx players right now, so it’s just absolutely fantastic. We’re still talking to more players and I think we’ll end up having a great field.”
The tournament is scheduled for May 18-21 at TPC Four Seasons Resort in Irving, the week before the PGA Tour circuit goes to Fort Worth for the Dean & DeLuca Invitational at Colonial May 25-28.
Johnson has risen to No. 1 in the world with wins in his past two events, the Genesis Open in February and the World Golf Championships—Mexico Championship earlier this month.
Johnson tied for 12th in last year’s Nelson. His best finish at the tournament is fourth in 2009.
Spieth, meanwhile, continues to be the star of his hometown event. The Dallas native and resident is ranked fifth in the world, winning earlier this year at the Hyundai Tournament of Champions.
Spieth hasn’t had much success at the Nelson, though. He finished T16th as a teenager in 2010, which remains his best finish. Spieth tied for 18th a year ago, struggling in the final round with a 74 after posting 64-65-67 his first three days.
Still, Spieth has been a boon for the DFW golfing public.
“What he’s done for golf is similar to, not what Tiger Woods did, but he’s the next thing after Tiger that has really moved the needle,” Costello said. “It’d be great to have a little competition between him and Dustin.”
Outside of Johnson and Spieth, the tournament has landed several other notable players early on. Defending champion Sergio Garcia, who is 10th in the world, will return to defend his title.
Brandt Snedeker (23rd in the world), Gary Woodland (34th) and Jason Dufner (71st) have also committed.
Along with a star-studded field, Costello is also excited about the new AT&T Fan Dome coming to the tournament. It’ll feature a 360 projection of real-time tournament coverage and is free for fans.
“My opinion is you’re going to go in and go, ‘Wow,’ ” Costello said. “It’s something every fan should go in and see. They’ve got the highest video technology out there, and may be a sneak peak at what future home theaters will look like.”
Drew Davison: 817-390-7760, @drewdavison
