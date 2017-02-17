CBS’ Barrow to be featured speaker at Ben Hogan Award ceremony

CBS television producer Lance Barrow, a 12-time Emmy Award winner and Fort Worth resident, will be the featured guest at the 2017 Ben Hogan Award ceremony, May 22 at Colonial Country Club.
Barrow, CBS’ primary golf producer since 1997, will address the audience during the awards banquet that will part of tournament week activities at the PGA Tour’s Dean & DeLuca Invitational, May 22-28 at Colonial. The ceremony includes a live announcement of the 2017 Hogan Award winner. The honor is given annually in Fort Worth to the nation’s top college golfer.
