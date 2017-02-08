Stanford golfer McNealy tops 2017 Hogan Award watch list

Stanford golfer Maverick McNealy, a two-time finalist, joins five players from colleges in the Lone Star State among 28 candidates on the watch list for the 2017 Ben Hogan Award.
The honor is given annually to the nation’s top college golfer during tournament week activities at the Dean & DeLuca Invitational in Fort Worth. The 2017 recipient will be announced May 22 at Colonial Country Club.
The watch list, released Wednesday, includes three players from Texas (Doug Ghim, Gavin Hall, Scottie Scheffler) and two from Texas A&M (Cameron Champ, Chandler Phillips). McNealy, a senior, is the top-ranked player in the latest Golfweek/Sagarin college rankings and was a finalist for the Hogan Award in 2015 and 2016. He joins Florida’s Sam Horsfield among returning semifinalists from last year, when the honor went to Jon Rahm, a PGA Tour rookie who won the Farmers Insurance Open on Jan. 29 in San Diego.
The list of candidates will be trimmed to 10 semifinalists on April 12 by members of the Hogan Award Selection Committee and pared to three finalists on May 3. The finalists head to Fort Worth for the live announcement of the winner, May 22 at Colonial.
The honor considers all candidates’ performances in college tournaments and amateur competitions during the past 12 months.
An alphabetical list of candidates on the watch list includes: Sam Burns (LSU), Cameron Champ (Texas A&M), Wyndham Clark (Oregon), Sean Crocker (Southern California), Jared du Toit (Arizona State), Jorge Garcia (Florida), Doug Ghim (Texas), Gavin Hall (Texas), Nick Hardy (Illinois), Rico Hoey (Southern California), Sam Horsfield (Florida),Viktor Hovland (Oklahoma State), Will Long (Auburn), Patrick Martin (Vanderbilt), Maverick McNealy (Stanford), Dylan Meyer (Illinois), Collin Morikawa (California), John Oda (UNLV), Chandler Phillips (Texas A&M), Doc Redman (Clemson), Scottie Scheffler (Texas), Matthias Schwab (Vanderbilt), Greyson Sigg (Georgia), Jimmy Stanger (Virginia), Sam Stevens (Oklahoma State), Braden Thornberry (Ole Miss), Alejandro Tosti (Florida) and Will Zalatoris (Wake Forest).
