FW golfer rings out 2016, rings in 2017 with aces in consecutive rounds

Fort Worth resident Steve Wentworth, a member of Shady Oaks Country Club, recorded aces during consecutive golf rounds with a unique twist earlier this month.
Wentworth might have recorded Tarrant County’s final ace of 2016 and first ace of 2017 during consecutive days while playing at his home course. He definitely scored that unique double at Shady Oaks, said Mike Wright, the club’s longtime director of golf.
Wentworth made his seventh career hole-in-one during a round on Dec. 31 by acing No. 7, a 170-yard par-3, with a 5-iron. The next day, he rang in the New Year with an ace at No. 5, a 195-yard par-3. Wentworth, 65, used a 3-iron for his second ace in as many days and his eighth as a golfer.
Tucked inside his bag during both rounds was a green rabbit’s foot given to him more than 30 years ago by his daughter.
“She gave me the rabbit’s foot when she was five or six years old, for good luck. I’ve always carried it in my golf bag,” Wentworth said.
During his Jan. 1 round, Wentworth noticed the rabbit’s foot and placed it in his pocket as a reminder to call his daughter about his hole-in-one the previous day. Then, he aced the next hole he played to give him two aces during rounds played in consecutive days. But in two different years.
“I’m not a superstitious guy, but it sure makes you think,” said Wentworth, a 7-handicapper. “There must have been some karma in the air.”
Jimmy Burch: 817-390-7760, @Jimmy_Burch
Comments