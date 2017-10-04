Titletown, TX earns Regional Emmy nod

Titletown, TX, a 20-episode video series about the Aledo High football team that was first published in 2016, was nominated for three Lone Star Emmys this week.
Videographers Jared Christopher with the Fort Worth Star-Telegram and Jessica Koscielniak with the Star-Telegram’s parent company, McClatchy, were nominated. The three categories are Sports/Program Series, Promotion/Sports and Photographer/Program. Others who worked on the project were Rick Press, Maricar Estrella, Michael Currie, Bryan Bastible, Ben Connors and Sohail Al-Jamea.
Winners will be announced Nov. 11 in San Antonio.
Titletown, TX was recently picked up by Facebook’s new Watch platform, which in August started offering original content.
The show is also a finalist for a 2017 Online Journalism Award in the Excellence and Innovation in Visual Digital Storytelling category. Winners will be announced later this month.
