Body found inside a vacant home in southwest Fort Worth 1:32

Body found inside a vacant home in southwest Fort Worth

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 27 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 27

Severed head leads to two bodies discovered at Arlington home. 0:33

Severed head leads to two bodies discovered at Arlington home.

White House: 'Premature' to talk about gun laws after Vegas shooting 1:59

White House: 'Premature' to talk about gun laws after Vegas shooting

How does a crime get classified as 'domestic terrorism'? 2:09

How does a crime get classified as 'domestic terrorism'?

Police release bodycam footage of Las Vegas shooting 3:06

Police release bodycam footage of Las Vegas shooting

Who earned game balls from the Cowboys-Rams game? 0:46

Who earned game balls from the Cowboys-Rams game?

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 4 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 4

Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees 0:37

Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees

Las Vegas shooting at concert kills 59 2:10

Las Vegas shooting at concert kills 59

    The story of Texas high school football in Aledo, home of the six-time state champion Bearcats, will be chronicled this season in an original Star-Telegram series beginning in August. Here is a first look at the team and their dream.

The story of Texas high school football in Aledo, home of the six-time state champion Bearcats, will be chronicled this season in an original Star-Telegram series beginning in August. Here is a first look at the team and their dream. Jared L. Christopher jchristopher@star-telegram.com

Titletown TX

Titletown, TX earns Regional Emmy nod

Staff report

October 04, 2017 5:37 PM

Titletown, TX, a 20-episode video series about the Aledo High football team that was first published in 2016, was nominated for three Lone Star Emmys this week.

Videographers Jared Christopher with the Fort Worth Star-Telegram and Jessica Koscielniak with the Star-Telegram’s parent company, McClatchy, were nominated. The three categories are Sports/Program Series, Promotion/Sports and Photographer/Program. Others who worked on the project were Rick Press, Maricar Estrella, Michael Currie, Bryan Bastible, Ben Connors and Sohail Al-Jamea.

Winners will be announced Nov. 11 in San Antonio.

Titletown, TX was recently picked up by Facebook’s new Watch platform, which in August started offering original content.

The show is also a finalist for a 2017 Online Journalism Award in the Excellence and Innovation in Visual Digital Storytelling category. Winners will be announced later this month.

