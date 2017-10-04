Titletown, TX earns Regional Emmy nod

More Videos 1:32 Body found inside a vacant home in southwest Fort Worth Pause 0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 27 0:33 Severed head leads to two bodies discovered at Arlington home. 1:59 White House: ‘Premature’ to talk about gun laws after Vegas shooting 2:09 How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’? 3:06 Police release bodycam footage of Las Vegas shooting 0:46 Who earned game balls from the Cowboys-Rams game? 0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 4 0:37 Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees 2:10 Las Vegas shooting at concert kills 59 Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Titletown, TX: A season with Aledo football The story of Texas high school football in Aledo, home of the six-time state champion Bearcats, will be chronicled this season in an original Star-Telegram series beginning in August. Here is a first look at the team and their dream. The story of Texas high school football in Aledo, home of the six-time state champion Bearcats, will be chronicled this season in an original Star-Telegram series beginning in August. Here is a first look at the team and their dream. Jared L. Christopher jchristopher@star-telegram.com

