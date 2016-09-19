Titletown TX

September 19, 2016 3:34 PM

Think you know your Titletown, Tx trivia? Take quiz to win prizes

Are you a die-hard Titletown, Tx fan? Are you waiting to watch each episode every Wednesday? How would you like to win a $100 Visa gift card?

Test your Titletown, Tx knowledge for a chance to win fabulous prizes including a $100 Visa gift card and cool Titletown, Tx swag.

Don’t forget to watch new episodes of Titletown, Tx every Wednesday at titletowntx.com

Here’s how to enter:

1. Watch all five episodes (so far) of Titletown, Tx (Hint: They are all posted below.)

2. Take our Titletown, Tx Quiz here: https://www.research.net/r/3FPDM35

Last day to enter is Noon, Wednesday, September 28, 2016.

THE PRIZE: Winners will be chosen randomly from entries that answered all questions correctly. Grand Prize winner will receive a $100 Visa gift card. Runners-up will get Titletown, Tx gift package.

CONTEST RULES: Entries must be submitted by the contest deadline. Must be at least 18 years of age to enter or win. Winners will be selected by random drawing from all online entries received within submission period. Winner will be notified via e-mail at the end of submission period. No substitutions or transfer of winners/prizes. Prizes are not redeemable for cash. Some prizes may have dues dates for redemption/use. Employees and immediate family of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Star-Telegram.com, mom2momdfw.com, dfw.com and any/all of the participating giveaway sponsors, are not eligible to enter or win. By entering, winner consents to allow the use of his/her name and/or photograph for advertising or similar promotions without further compensation. Winner releases all sponsors of liability regarding use and enjoyment of the prizes. Tax liabilities and insurance, if any, are sole responsibility of the winner. No purchase necessary to enter or win.

Titletown, TX, episode 1: The Aledo Way

In a small town with huge expectations, players and coaches embrace the pressure to reclaim what was once theirs: “State!”

Jared L. Christopher and Jessica Koscielniak Star-Telegram.com

Titletown, TX, episode 2: The Beast Comes East

Chuck Filiaga, one of the top-ranked high school players in the country, moves from California to Aledo for his senior season and quickly becomes the talk of the town.

Jared L. Christopher and Jessica Koscielniak Star-Telegram.com

Titletown, TX, episode 3: Dillon's Destiny

As Aledo opens its season against Colleyville Heritage, senior QB Dillon Davis is feeling the pressure to bring home a state title and add to his family's legacy.

Jared L. Christopher and Jessica Koscielniak Star-Telegram.com

Titletown, TX, episode 4: This One's for Trenten

After the tragic death of a fellow student, Aledo's players and coaches pledge to honor his memory as they face off against a touted team from California.

Video by Jared L. Christopher and Jessica Koscielniak Star-Telegram.com

Titletown, TX episode 5: The Importance of Being Ernest

Longtime locker room attendant Ernest Shipman helps the Bearcats get ready to play every day, but he's also Aledo's No. 1 fan and a member of the family.

Video by Jared L. Christopher and Jessica Koscielniak Star-Telegram.com

Titletown TX

Titletown, TX episode 5: The Importance of Being Ernest

