Area high school volleyball all-district superlatives

Weatherford senior is Star-Telegram volleyball player of the year Kaitlyn Rogers had a school record in assists as the Lady Roos made their first regional tournament. She's headed to Texas A&M. Kaitlyn Rogers had a school record in assists as the Lady Roos made their first regional tournament. She's headed to Texas A&M. Brian Gosset bgosset@star-telegram.com

