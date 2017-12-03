Area high school volleyball all-district superlatives

DISTRICT 3-6A
MVP: Kaitlyn Rogers, Weatherford
Setter of the Year: Kate Lang, Keller
Hitter of the Year: London Austin-Roark, Weatherford
Blocker of the Year: Londyn Gray, Weatherford
Defensive Player of the Year: Anna Thomas, Keller Timber Creek
Newcomer of the Year: Abby Wells, Keller Central
DISTRICT 4-6A
MVP: Katie Clark, Arlington
Setter of the Year: Semira Blair, FW Paschal
Hitters of the Year: Molly Phillips, Mansfield; Emilie Ickes, Arlington Martin
Blocker of the Year: Kylie Loftis, Arlington Martin
Utility Player of the Year: Katie Nance, FW Paschal
Defensive Player of the Year: Sofia Viscuso, Arlington Martin
Newcomers of the Year: Molly Blank, Mansfield; Abby Thigpen, Arlington Martin
DISTRICT 5-6A
MVP: Adanna Rollins, Hebron
Setter of the Year: McKenzie Nichols, Carroll
Blocker of the Year: Erin Curl, Flower Mound
Offensive Players of the Year: Paige Flickinger, Byron Nelson; Annabelle Smith, Carroll
Defensive Player of the Year: Elle Duis, Byron Nelson
Newcomer of the Year: Natalie Glenn, Carroll
DISTRICT 6-5A
MVP: Hannah Boyd, Boswell
Setter of the Year: Analise Lucio, Justin Northwest
Blocker of the Year: Alexcia Davis, Saginaw Chisholm Trail
Offensive Player of the Year: Sarah Haeussler, Aledo
Defensive Player of the Year: Allegra Rivas, Aledo
Newcomer of the Year: Caleigh Enax, Haslet Eaton
DISTRICT 7-5A
MVPs: Marissa Hernandez, FW Arlington Heights; Zyonn Smith, FW Trimble Tech
Hitters of the Year: D’zyer Criss, FW South Hills; A’nya Ivory, FW Trimble Tech
Block of the Year: Bailey Robinson, FW Western Hills
Setter of the Year: Diana Hernandez, FW Arlington Heights
Defensive Player of the Year: Gisselle Galvan, FW Trimble Tech
Server of the Year: Yana Begma, FW Western Hills
Newcomer of the Year: Jalen McDonald, FW Arlington Heights
DISTRICT 8-5A
MVP: Lauren Evans, Colleyville Heritage
Setter of the Year: Grace Koper, Colleyville Heritage
Blocker of the Year: Simara Peyton, Richland
Utility Player of the Year: Jenna Jones, Richland
Newcomer of the Year: Tatemn Brown, Birdville
Offensive MVP: Symone Wesley, Grapevine
Defensive MVP: Jillian Dits, Colleyville Heritage
DISTRICT 9-5A
MVP: Casey Hendrixson, Burleson Centennial
Setters of the Year: Abby Jones, Cleburne; Mia Smalls, Burleson
Blocker of the Year: Jailah Ivory, Burleson
Offensive Player of the Year: Afedo Manyang, Everman
Defensive Player of the Year: McKenzie Scott, Granbury
Newcomer of the Year: Emily Rich, Burleson
DISTRICT 10-5A
MVP: Capri Davis, Mansfield Lake Ridge
Setter of the Year: Emily North, Red Oak
Hitter of the Year: Audrey Nalls, Waxahachie
Libero of the Year: Kylie Bryan, Red Oak
Newcomer of the Year: Keyara Brooks, Mansfield Summit
Offensive Player of the Year: Taylor Stoops, Waxahachie
Defensive Player of the Year: Kelby Buchanan, Midlothian
DISTRICT 7-4A
MVP: Jazzmyne Mannin, Springtown
Blocker of the Year: Courtney Reed, Kennedale
Defensive Player of the Year: Grace Guadgnolo, Kennedale
Server of the Year: Camryn Moore, Benbrook
Hitter of the Year: Jordan Babcock, Springtown
Libero of the Year: Charisma Jones, Springtown
Setter of the Year: Kayla Jennings, Benbrook
Newcomer of the Year: Bryley Steinhilber, Kennedale
DISTRICT 8-4A
MVP: Logan Smith, Glen Rose
Hitter of the Year: Julia Valdez, Midlothian Heritage
Blocker of the Year: Libby Hinton, Glen Rose
Setter of the Year: Emma Bozarth, Glen Rose
Defensive Players of the Year: Hailey Martin, Stephenville; Katie Chambers, Midlothian Heritage
Server of the Year: Tori Needels, Midlothian Heritage
Newcomer of the Year: Gabie Lucero, Stephenville
