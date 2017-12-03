More Videos

  Weatherford senior is Star-Telegram volleyball player of the year

    Kaitlyn Rogers had a school record in assists as the Lady Roos made their first regional tournament. She's headed to Texas A&M.

Kaitlyn Rogers had a school record in assists as the Lady Roos made their first regional tournament. She's headed to Texas A&M. Brian Gosset bgosset@star-telegram.com
Kaitlyn Rogers had a school record in assists as the Lady Roos made their first regional tournament. She's headed to Texas A&M. Brian Gosset bgosset@star-telegram.com

High School Volleyball

Area high school volleyball all-district superlatives

By Brian Gosset

bgosset@star-telegram.com

December 03, 2017 04:37 PM

UPDATED December 03, 2017 04:39 PM

DISTRICT 3-6A

MVP: Kaitlyn Rogers, Weatherford

Setter of the Year: Kate Lang, Keller

Hitter of the Year: London Austin-Roark, Weatherford

Blocker of the Year: Londyn Gray, Weatherford

Defensive Player of the Year: Anna Thomas, Keller Timber Creek

Newcomer of the Year: Abby Wells, Keller Central

DISTRICT 4-6A

MVP: Katie Clark, Arlington

Setter of the Year: Semira Blair, FW Paschal

Hitters of the Year: Molly Phillips, Mansfield; Emilie Ickes, Arlington Martin

Blocker of the Year: Kylie Loftis, Arlington Martin

Utility Player of the Year: Katie Nance, FW Paschal

Defensive Player of the Year: Sofia Viscuso, Arlington Martin

Newcomers of the Year: Molly Blank, Mansfield; Abby Thigpen, Arlington Martin

DISTRICT 5-6A

MVP: Adanna Rollins, Hebron

Setter of the Year: McKenzie Nichols, Carroll

Blocker of the Year: Erin Curl, Flower Mound

Offensive Players of the Year: Paige Flickinger, Byron Nelson; Annabelle Smith, Carroll

Defensive Player of the Year: Elle Duis, Byron Nelson

Newcomer of the Year: Natalie Glenn, Carroll

DISTRICT 6-5A

MVP: Hannah Boyd, Boswell

Setter of the Year: Analise Lucio, Justin Northwest

Blocker of the Year: Alexcia Davis, Saginaw Chisholm Trail

Offensive Player of the Year: Sarah Haeussler, Aledo

Defensive Player of the Year: Allegra Rivas, Aledo

Newcomer of the Year: Caleigh Enax, Haslet Eaton

DISTRICT 7-5A

MVPs: Marissa Hernandez, FW Arlington Heights; Zyonn Smith, FW Trimble Tech

Hitters of the Year: D’zyer Criss, FW South Hills; A’nya Ivory, FW Trimble Tech

Block of the Year: Bailey Robinson, FW Western Hills

Setter of the Year: Diana Hernandez, FW Arlington Heights

Defensive Player of the Year: Gisselle Galvan, FW Trimble Tech

Server of the Year: Yana Begma, FW Western Hills

Newcomer of the Year: Jalen McDonald, FW Arlington Heights

DISTRICT 8-5A

MVP: Lauren Evans, Colleyville Heritage

Setter of the Year: Grace Koper, Colleyville Heritage

Blocker of the Year: Simara Peyton, Richland

Utility Player of the Year: Jenna Jones, Richland

Newcomer of the Year: Tatemn Brown, Birdville

Offensive MVP: Symone Wesley, Grapevine

Defensive MVP: Jillian Dits, Colleyville Heritage

DISTRICT 9-5A

MVP: Casey Hendrixson, Burleson Centennial

Setters of the Year: Abby Jones, Cleburne; Mia Smalls, Burleson

Blocker of the Year: Jailah Ivory, Burleson

Offensive Player of the Year: Afedo Manyang, Everman

Defensive Player of the Year: McKenzie Scott, Granbury

Newcomer of the Year: Emily Rich, Burleson

DISTRICT 10-5A

MVP: Capri Davis, Mansfield Lake Ridge

Setter of the Year: Emily North, Red Oak

Hitter of the Year: Audrey Nalls, Waxahachie

Libero of the Year: Kylie Bryan, Red Oak

Newcomer of the Year: Keyara Brooks, Mansfield Summit

Offensive Player of the Year: Taylor Stoops, Waxahachie

Defensive Player of the Year: Kelby Buchanan, Midlothian

DISTRICT 7-4A

MVP: Jazzmyne Mannin, Springtown

Blocker of the Year: Courtney Reed, Kennedale

Defensive Player of the Year: Grace Guadgnolo, Kennedale

Server of the Year: Camryn Moore, Benbrook

Hitter of the Year: Jordan Babcock, Springtown

Libero of the Year: Charisma Jones, Springtown

Setter of the Year: Kayla Jennings, Benbrook

Newcomer of the Year: Bryley Steinhilber, Kennedale

DISTRICT 8-4A

MVP: Logan Smith, Glen Rose

Hitter of the Year: Julia Valdez, Midlothian Heritage

Blocker of the Year: Libby Hinton, Glen Rose

Setter of the Year: Emma Bozarth, Glen Rose

Defensive Players of the Year: Hailey Martin, Stephenville; Katie Chambers, Midlothian Heritage

Server of the Year: Tori Needels, Midlothian Heritage

Newcomer of the Year: Gabie Lucero, Stephenville

