Aledo volleyball standout wins player of the week

Nearly 10,000 votes were cast for the latest dfwVarsity volleyball player of the week.
Aledo senior Sydney Casey took home the honor with over 5,000 votes as she helped the Bearcats win the first rounds of the playoffs. She had 17 digs and 4 kills against Denton.
The Bearcats beat Grapevine 3-2 on Tuesday night to advance to this weekend’s Class 5A Region I tourney in Abilene.
Saginaw Chisholm Trail senior libero Allyson Pena came in second after the Rangers beat Denton Ryan for the first playoff win in program history. She finished with 30 digs.
Trophy Club Nelson senior setter Allyse Walser came in thrid. She had 45 assists combined against Allen and SGP. The Bobcats defeated Southlake Carroll on Tuesday and are headed to the 6A Region I tournament in Glen Rose.
Previous Winner- Mia Smalls, Burleson
