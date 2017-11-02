Burleson freshman wins volleyball player of the week

More than 28,000 votes were cast for the latest volleyball player of the week.
Burleson freshman setter Mia Smalls won while earning 14,906 votes after helping the Elks to a playoff spot and third seed in District 9-5A. In two wins vs. Granbury, Smalls combined for 60 assists and 33 digs.
Smalls beat out Glen Rose middle blocker Libby Hinton, who had 12 kills and four blocks as the Tigers earned the No. 1 seed in a five-set win over Midlothian Heritage.
Keller Timber Creek’s Anna Thomas came in third place after putting in 46 digs against Fossil Ridge. The Falcons won to clinch the No. 3 seed in District 3-6A.
Previous Winner- Londyn Gray, Weatherford
