Grapevine, Birdville sweep, other area teams win bi-district trophies

The UIL volleyball playoffs started Monday night and a pair of 8-5A and 7-5A teams met in a double-header at Wilkerson Greines Activity Center.

First up, the Grapevine Mustangs and Fort Worth South Hills.

Georgia Neill got the scoring started and Grapevine never let up. Savannah Kjolhede scored on game point for a 25-13 win, and the sophomore did it again to win the second game 25-21.

The Scorpions played much closer in Game 2, but the Mustangs (20-15) used that to fire them up, opening the third set with the first nine points and a 19-4 run. They finished the game off 25-7, and await Wichita Falls Rider or Haslet Eaton next.

“Between the second and third set, coach was telling us this would be the easiest game in all of the playoffs, and in order to go far we needed to change things and not take things for granted,” Neill said.

For the Birdville Hawks, it was also a sweep against Fort Worth Arlington Heights, 25-15, 25-22, 25-17.

Libby Hutyra had a pair of kills in the first game, none bigger than game point.

That set the tone for the rest of the match.

“We were pretty confident going in,” she said. “We took control of the whole match and played together.”

The Yellowjackets had early leads of 6-4 and 11-8 in the second game before the Hawks (33-8) rallied. Hutyra added another kill and Cassie Gomez had a floater that tied it at 17-17.

Birdville will play Aledo, which swept Denton, in the 5A Region I area round, Friday 6 p.m. at Mansfield Summit.

post game @birdvillevball sweeps Arlington Heights hawks bi district champs #txhsvb https://t.co/bKVW3mD6oS — Brian Gosset (@Gosset41) October 31, 2017

Weatherford swept Arlington for its first playoff win since 2001, according to Athletics Department. The Roos (38-6) will face El Paso Eastwood 6 p.m. Thursday at Andrews in the 6A Region I area round.

Colleyville Heritage, Arlington Martin, Mansfield Lake Ridge, Waxahachie, Midlothian Heritage and Aledo picked up sweeps over Fort Worth Western Hills, Keller Fossil Ridge, Burleson, Cleburne, Castleberry and Denton.

Richland got a scare from 7-5A champion Fort Worth Trimble Tech, but bounced back to win in four 24-26, 25-9, 25-17, 25-20. The Rebels (31-14) won their second-straight bi-district title.

They’ll face Saginaw Boswell (28-11), which also got a scare. The Pioneers started fast with wins in the first two sets, but Sherman won Game 3 and 4 before Boswell put the Bearcats away 15-9 in the fifth set. Olivia Eberwein had 24 kills and Emily Ah Leong added 15 kills. Kylie Courtney registered 50 assists.