Volleyball team kicks its away to a point

Here comes another crazy volleyball play and yes, you need to see it.

Now it’s not as good as what Autumn Finney did - that was ridiculous - but this one also got picked up by SportsCenter’s Twitter page.

During Tuesday’s Region V Tournament in Kentucky with Bardstown, Elizabethtown scored the hard way.

A player from Elizabethtown made a pancake save and senior outside hitter Mattie Reding’s first instinct was to stick her right leg out. She got a piece of the ball and the Panthers got it over.

They scored the point because Bardstown celebrated after Reding made contact with her leg.

The Panthers went on to win 3-2.