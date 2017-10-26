More Videos

  • Kentucky high school volleyball scores unusual point

    Mattie Reding kept the ball alive with her leg and Elizabethtown went on to win the point againt Bardstown, Kentucky. Video credit Bart Catlett.

Mattie Reding kept the ball alive with her leg and Elizabethtown went on to win the point againt Bardstown, Kentucky. Video credit Bart Catlett.
Brian Gosset bgosset@star-telegram.com

High School Volleyball

Volleyball team kicks its away to a point

By Brian Gosset

bgosset@star-telegram.com

October 26, 2017 6:14 PM

Here comes another crazy volleyball play and yes, you need to see it.

Now it’s not as good as what Autumn Finney did - that was ridiculous - but this one also got picked up by SportsCenter’s Twitter page.

During Tuesday’s Region V Tournament in Kentucky with Bardstown, Elizabethtown scored the hard way.

A player from Elizabethtown made a pancake save and senior outside hitter Mattie Reding’s first instinct was to stick her right leg out. She got a piece of the ball and the Panthers got it over.

They scored the point because Bardstown celebrated after Reding made contact with her leg.

The Panthers went on to win 3-2.

