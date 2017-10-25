Weatherford earns third volleyball player of the week this season

For the third time this season, Weatherford is the place to be for volleyball player of the week.
Junior outside hitter Londyn Gray is the recent winner after she put in 25 kills and 3 aces in victories over Keller Fossil Ridge and Abilene. The University of Georgia commit earned 13,041 of the 19,858 total votes.
Senior and Texas A&M commit Kaitlyn Rogers won a Twitter vote earlier this year and A&M Corpus Christi commit Carissa Barnes won the fan vote last month.
Gray @londynjgray with the exclamation point @WHSladyroovb leading second 19-6 #txhsvb @weatherfordisd @dfwvarsity pic.twitter.com/9ec9KlDoVU— Brian Gosset (@Gosset41) September 29, 2017
Congrats to Weatherford's @KaayKayyy on VBALL POW! In 1st 9 gms, A&M commit had 264 asts (29 per) 41 digs & voted best setter at ASC #txhsvb pic.twitter.com/rcqgCMEBCw— Brian Gosset (@Gosset41) August 14, 2017
Weatherford clinched a share of the 3-6A title after it defeated Keller 3-1 on Tuesday night.
Fort Worth Trimble Tech junior setter Keyannu Strange and Mansfield Lake Ridge sophomore hitter Madison Williams, a Texas commit, came in second and third place.
Blessed to announce I've verbally committed to continue my athletic and academic career at the University of Georgia. Glory to God! #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/wiQBc2RMzu— londyn (@londynjgray) October 11, 2017
Previous winner- Ashleigh Sinku, Fossil Ridge
