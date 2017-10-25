Weatherford junior Londyn Gray goes for a kill against Keller at Weatherford High School, October 24, 2017.
High School Volleyball

Weatherford earns third volleyball player of the week this season

By Brian Gosset

bgosset@star-telegram.com

October 25, 2017 6:18 PM

For the third time this season, Weatherford is the place to be for volleyball player of the week.

Junior outside hitter Londyn Gray is the recent winner after she put in 25 kills and 3 aces in victories over Keller Fossil Ridge and Abilene. The University of Georgia commit earned 13,041 of the 19,858 total votes.

Senior and Texas A&M commit Kaitlyn Rogers won a Twitter vote earlier this year and A&M Corpus Christi commit Carissa Barnes won the fan vote last month.

Weatherford clinched a share of the 3-6A title after it defeated Keller 3-1 on Tuesday night.

Fort Worth Trimble Tech junior setter Keyannu Strange and Mansfield Lake Ridge sophomore hitter Madison Williams, a Texas commit, came in second and third place.

Previous winner- Ashleigh Sinku, Fossil Ridge

  Comments  

