Seniors Katie Clark (left) and Laura Willis go up for a block attempt against Arlington Lamar this season.
Seniors Katie Clark (left) and Laura Willis go up for a block attempt against Arlington Lamar this season. Joann Simpson Courtesy
Seniors Katie Clark (left) and Laura Willis go up for a block attempt against Arlington Lamar this season. Joann Simpson Courtesy

High School Volleyball

Polls are open for volleyball Player of the Week

By Brian Gosset

bgosset@star-telegram.com

October 23, 2017 12:33 PM

Voting ends at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Here's an aerial shot of what the border wall could look like

    Four weeks into the Border Wall Prototype Construction Project, eight new wall prototypes were constructed near the Otay Mesa Port of Entry as of Oct. 19. This aerial view shows the walls being built. Otay Mesa is a community in San Diego.

Here's an aerial shot of what the border wall could look like

Here's an aerial shot of what the border wall could look like 5:10

Here's an aerial shot of what the border wall could look like
Richardson police news conference on Sherin Mathews 3:39

Richardson police news conference on Sherin Mathews
Meet Demetria Obilor, the new traffic anchor on 'News 8 Daybreak' 1:09

Meet Demetria Obilor, the new traffic anchor on 'News 8 Daybreak'

View More Video