  Is this the best volleyball save of all time?

    Autumn Finney became superhuman for one night when Decatur visited Krum on Friday.

Autumn Finney became superhuman for one night when Decatur visited Krum on Friday. Video Decatur volleyball Brian Gosset bgosset@star-telegram.com
Autumn Finney became superhuman for one night when Decatur visited Krum on Friday. Video Decatur volleyball Brian Gosset bgosset@star-telegram.com

High School Volleyball

Star-Telegram Area Volleyball Rankings

By Brian Gosset

bgosset@star-telegram.com

October 23, 2017 12:16 AM

1. Southlake Carroll (35-6, 10-3 in 5-6A), Previous (1): Tied for 2nd with Nelson, at Flower Mound on Tuesday.

2. Weatherford (36-6, 10-1 in 3-6A), Previous (2): Roos host Keller, trying to force 1st place tie.

T3. Martin (36-5, 13-0 in 4-6A), Previous (3): Warriors lock up 1-seed, await Timber Creek or Fossil Ridge

T3. Byron Nelson (33-9, 10-3 in 5-6A), Previous (3): Bobcats face Hebron, tied with Carroll for 2nd.

5. Colleyville Heritage (34-7, 13-0 in 8-5A), Previous (5): Panthers will face Western Hills in bi-district.

6. Keller (27-9, 11-0 in 3-6A), Previous (7): Indians visit Weatherford with one-game lead in district.

T7. Aledo (30-11, 12-1 in 6-5A), Previous (9): Bearcats pick up a huge sweep vs. Boswell for 1st place tie.

T7. Boswell (26-10, 12-1 in 6-5A), Previous (6): Pioneers in 1st place tie with Aledo, plays Azle.

9. Arlington (29-12, 9-4 in 4-6A), Previous (8): Colts are a game back of 2nd in district, plays Sam Houston.

10. Lake Ridge (32-9, 11-2 in 10-5A), Previous (10): Eagles are a game back of 1st in district, plays Summit.

11. Mansfield (25-17, 10-3 in 4-6A), Previous (11): Tigers are in 2nd place and ends with North Crowley.

12. Trimble Tech (26-9, 13-0 in 7-5A), Previous (12): Bulldogs won the district title, likely Richland in 1st round.

13. Birdville (31-8, 9-4 in 8-5A), Previous (14): Hawks are a game back of 2nd and a game up for 3rd.

T14. Centennial (19-21, 10-3 in 9-5A), Previous (15): Spartans, Granbury, Cleburne all tied for 1st place.

T14. Granbury (20-21, 10-3 in 9-5A), Previous (13): Pirates in three-way tie for 1st with Centennial and Cleburne.

T14. Cleburne (20-20, 10-3 in 9-5A), Previous (-): Yellowjackets tied with Granbury, Centennial for 1st place.

Others: Grapevine, Kennedale, Arlington Heights, Chisholm Trail, Eaton, Timber Creek, Fossil Ridge, Richland, Burleson, South Hills

