Star-Telegram Area Volleyball Rankings

1. Southlake Carroll (35-6, 10-3 in 5-6A), Previous (1): Tied for 2nd with Nelson, at Flower Mound on Tuesday.

2. Weatherford (36-6, 10-1 in 3-6A), Previous (2): Roos host Keller, trying to force 1st place tie.

T3. Martin (36-5, 13-0 in 4-6A), Previous (3): Warriors lock up 1-seed, await Timber Creek or Fossil Ridge

T3. Byron Nelson (33-9, 10-3 in 5-6A), Previous (3): Bobcats face Hebron, tied with Carroll for 2nd.

5. Colleyville Heritage (34-7, 13-0 in 8-5A), Previous (5): Panthers will face Western Hills in bi-district.

6. Keller (27-9, 11-0 in 3-6A), Previous (7): Indians visit Weatherford with one-game lead in district.

T7. Aledo (30-11, 12-1 in 6-5A), Previous (9): Bearcats pick up a huge sweep vs. Boswell for 1st place tie.

T7. Boswell (26-10, 12-1 in 6-5A), Previous (6): Pioneers in 1st place tie with Aledo, plays Azle.

9. Arlington (29-12, 9-4 in 4-6A), Previous (8): Colts are a game back of 2nd in district, plays Sam Houston.

10. Lake Ridge (32-9, 11-2 in 10-5A), Previous (10): Eagles are a game back of 1st in district, plays Summit.

11. Mansfield (25-17, 10-3 in 4-6A), Previous (11): Tigers are in 2nd place and ends with North Crowley.

12. Trimble Tech (26-9, 13-0 in 7-5A), Previous (12): Bulldogs won the district title, likely Richland in 1st round.

13. Birdville (31-8, 9-4 in 8-5A), Previous (14): Hawks are a game back of 2nd and a game up for 3rd.

T14. Centennial (19-21, 10-3 in 9-5A), Previous (15): Spartans, Granbury, Cleburne all tied for 1st place.

T14. Granbury (20-21, 10-3 in 9-5A), Previous (13): Pirates in three-way tie for 1st with Centennial and Cleburne.

T14. Cleburne (20-20, 10-3 in 9-5A), Previous (-): Yellowjackets tied with Granbury, Centennial for 1st place.

Others: Grapevine, Kennedale, Arlington Heights, Chisholm Trail, Eaton, Timber Creek, Fossil Ridge, Richland, Burleson, South Hills