  Is this the best volleyball save of all time?

    Autumn Finney became super human for one night when Decatur visited Krum on Friday night. Video Decatur volleyball

Autumn Finney became super human for one night when Decatur visited Krum on Friday night. Video Decatur volleyball Brian Gosset bgosset@star-telegram.com
Autumn Finney became super human for one night when Decatur visited Krum on Friday night. Video Decatur volleyball Brian Gosset bgosset@star-telegram.com

High School Volleyball

This might be the greatest volleyball save in history

By Brian Gosset

bgosset@star-telegram.com

October 21, 2017 7:59 PM

You might not find a better save this year - heck even maybe ever - thanks to Decatur’s Autumn Finney.

On Friday night while visiting Krum, the senior outside hitter gave up her body 30 feet from the net, leaped over a teammate while hitting the ball mid-air with her back facing the net and got the ball back across.

Decatur had served the ball when Krum had a kill attempt. Junior Mallory Downe got a hand on the ball, which went backwards and freshman libero Tayte Helton fell to the ground with the second hit.

Finney would get back up and make another diving save later in the rally. The Eagles would win the point after Krum was called for an error.

