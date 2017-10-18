Keller Fossil Ridge middle blocker wins volleyball player of the week

Over 42,000 votes were cast for the latest volleyball player of the week.
Keller Fossil Ridge junior Ashleigh Sinku won with 21,418 votes. She had 10 kills and a 47 hitting percentage against Keller Central. The Panthers would go on to beat Haltom later in the week to clinch their second-straight playoff berth. Prior to last season, the program hadn’t been the postseason since 1999.
Fort Worth South Hills senior setter Vivian Garcia came in second place with 12,158 votes after the Scorpions beat Fort Worth Arlington Heights. Garcia had 16 assists and seven digs as South Hills clinched a playoff spot.
Last week’s winner: Sydney Little, Midlothian
