Southlake Carroll gearing up for a rematch with one of Texas’ best teams

The Southlake Carroll volleyball team is about to get an early taste of the playoffs.
Sitting in second place in District 6-5A, the Lady Dragons are gearing up for district-leading Lewisville Hebron on Oct. 17. That’s the Hebron that’s ranked sixth in the state and took it all last year.
Hebron won the first meeting in five sets, taking the deciding game 15-13. That’s about as close as it gets, and it was one of only two district blemishes on Carroll’s record this season. The Lady Dragons also dropped a hard-fought game to Trophy Club Nelson recently.
Carroll head coach Ryan Mitchell said he’s got a young team, but the battles already fought will have hopefully given his squad the experience to manage big matches like the Hebron game.
The rematch with Hebron will definitely be the highlight title fight.
“We’ll have to have a few wrinkles in the second half (of district),” Mitchell said in an earlier interview. “Everyone has film and has watched us, so we need to give people a different look. At the end of the day, it’s your best against their best.”
Speaking of the best, Hebron has arguably the state’s best player in Adanna Rollins. She was named the MVP at last year’s state tournament as her Hawks went on to win the state title.
Mitchell said Rollins took the team on her shoulders at crunch time in their first meeting.
Now, with a few wrinkles and being battle-tested, Mitchell is looking for his two best hitters — a freshman and sophomore — to be able to do the same for Carroll.
It was last year that each team took road victories, and the loss to Hebron this year came on the Lady Dragons’ home court.
The setting is right for a Carroll win.
Still, it all comes down to repeating the good things that happened in the first meeting and fixing the areas that went wrong, Mitchell said.
“We’ve got to get better blocks,” Mitchell said. “We only had three blocks the whole match (in the first meeting). You had to wonder how it was that close. We’ve got to slow the ball down.”
Youth at Carroll may be a good thing, though.
“They’re locked in and focused on what’s next. Some kids haven’t been in this type of situation and don’t know the scenario. They just want to beat the opponent across from them,” Mitchell said.
All the jockeying for position in the district standings may be a waste of concern, though.
In the first round of the playoffs, Carroll’s District 5-6A will pair up with one of the other, most powerful districts (6-6A), including Allen, Plano West, McKinney and Denton Guyer.
“We just want to get in,” Mitchell said.
