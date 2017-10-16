Star-Telegram Area Volleyball Rankings and Standings

VOTE FOR VOLLEYBALL PLAYER OF THE WEEK HERE
1. Southlake Carroll (34-5, 9-2 in 5-6A), Previous (1): Dragons with wins in 23 of last 25 matches.
2. Weatherford (34-6, 8-1 in 3-6A), Previous (2): Roos have won 12 of 13 games.
T3. Martin (34-5, 11-0 in 4-6A), Previous (3): Warriors swept Mansfield to clinch a playoff berth.
T3. Byron Nelson (31-9, 8-3 in 5-6A), Previous (4): Bobcats picked up a huge win over Southlake Carroll 3-1.
5. Colleyville Heritage (32-7, 11-0 in 8-5A), Previous (5): Panthers defeated two of top four teams in 8-5A vs. Richland and Birdville.
6. Boswell (25-9, 11-0 in 6-5A), Previous (6): Pioneers up to six-straight sweeps.
7. Keller (25-9, 9-0 in 3-6A), Previous (7): Indians remained one-game up for district lead.
8. Arlington (28-11, 8-3 in 4-6A), Previous (8): Colts earned a key sweep against Lamar.
9. Aledo (28-11, 10-1 in 6-5A), Previous (9): Bearcats swept Northwest and Azle.
10. Lake Ridge (30-9, 9-2 in 10-5A), Previous (10): Eagles dropped out of first place tie with defeat to Red Oak.
11. Mansfield (23-17, 8-3 in 4-6A), Previous (12): Tigers defeated Lamar 3-1.
12. Trimble Tech (24-9, 11-0 in 7-5A), Previous (13): Bulldogs have won via the sweep in 12-straight games.
13. Granbury (20-19, 10-1 in 9-5A), Previous (14): Pirates won first place battle with Centennial.
14. Birdville (29-8, 7-4 in 8-5A), Previous (11): Hawks suffered road losses to Grapevine, Heritage.
15. Centennial (18-20, 9-2 in 9-5A), Previous (15): Spartans dropped to second following loss to Granbury.
Others: Cleburne, Grapevine, Kennedale, Arlington Heights, Eaton, Chisholm Trail, Fossil Ridge, Timber Creek, Richland, Burleson, Northwest, Lamar, Paschal, South Hills
Standings (*playoff berth) 3-6A
Keller 9-0*
Weatherford 8-1*
Fossil Ridge 6-4*
Timber Creek 5-4
Central 4-6
Abilene 1-8
Haltom 0-10
4-6A
Martin 11-0*
Mansfield 8-3
Arlington 8-3
Paschal 6-5
Lamar 6-5
North Crowley 3-8
Bowie 2-9
Sam Houston 0-11
5-6A
Hebron 11-0*
Carroll 9-2*
Byron Nelson 8-3*
Flower Mound 8-3*
Marcus 4-7
Lewisville 3-8
Trinity 1-10
LD Bell 0-11
6-5A
Boswell 11-0*
Aledo 10-1*
Chisholm Trail 7-4
Eaton 7-4
Northwest 5-6
Brewer 3-8
Saginaw 1-10
Azle 0-11
7-5A
Trimble Tech 11-0*
Arlington Heights 9-2*
South Hills 8-3*
Western Hills 7-4
North Side 4-7
YWLA 3-8
Southwest 2-9
Wyatt 0-11
8-5A
Colleyville Heritage 11-0*
Grapevine 9-2*
Birdville 7-4
Richland 7-4
Dunbar 5-6
Carter-Riverside 4-7
Eastern Hills 1-10
Polytechnic 0-11
9-5A
Granbury 10-1*
Centennial 9-2*
Cleburne 8-3*
Burleson 7-4
Crowley 4-7
Everman 3-8
Joshua 3-8
Seguin 0-11
10-5A
Red Oak 10-1*
Lake Ridge 9-2*
Midlothian 8-3
Waxahachie 7-4
Summit 5-6
Legacy 4-7
Timberview 1-10
Lancaster 0-11
TWITTER: @Gosset41
Comments