Byron Nelson junior outside hitter Kelli McKinnon celebrates a point during early tournament play this season.
Byron Nelson junior outside hitter Kelli McKinnon celebrates a point during early tournament play this season. Shawn Smajstrla ssmajstrla@star-telegram.com
Byron Nelson junior outside hitter Kelli McKinnon celebrates a point during early tournament play this season. Shawn Smajstrla ssmajstrla@star-telegram.com

High School Volleyball

Star-Telegram Area Volleyball Rankings and Standings

By Brian Gosset

bgosset@star-telegram.com

October 16, 2017 4:54 PM

VOTE FOR VOLLEYBALL PLAYER OF THE WEEK HERE

1. Southlake Carroll (34-5, 9-2 in 5-6A), Previous (1): Dragons with wins in 23 of last 25 matches.

2. Weatherford (34-6, 8-1 in 3-6A), Previous (2): Roos have won 12 of 13 games.

T3. Martin (34-5, 11-0 in 4-6A), Previous (3): Warriors swept Mansfield to clinch a playoff berth.

T3. Byron Nelson (31-9, 8-3 in 5-6A), Previous (4): Bobcats picked up a huge win over Southlake Carroll 3-1.

5. Colleyville Heritage (32-7, 11-0 in 8-5A), Previous (5): Panthers defeated two of top four teams in 8-5A vs. Richland and Birdville.

6. Boswell (25-9, 11-0 in 6-5A), Previous (6): Pioneers up to six-straight sweeps.

7. Keller (25-9, 9-0 in 3-6A), Previous (7): Indians remained one-game up for district lead.

8. Arlington (28-11, 8-3 in 4-6A), Previous (8): Colts earned a key sweep against Lamar.

9. Aledo (28-11, 10-1 in 6-5A), Previous (9): Bearcats swept Northwest and Azle.

10. Lake Ridge (30-9, 9-2 in 10-5A), Previous (10): Eagles dropped out of first place tie with defeat to Red Oak.

11. Mansfield (23-17, 8-3 in 4-6A), Previous (12): Tigers defeated Lamar 3-1.

12. Trimble Tech (24-9, 11-0 in 7-5A), Previous (13): Bulldogs have won via the sweep in 12-straight games.

13. Granbury (20-19, 10-1 in 9-5A), Previous (14): Pirates won first place battle with Centennial.

14. Birdville (29-8, 7-4 in 8-5A), Previous (11): Hawks suffered road losses to Grapevine, Heritage.

15. Centennial (18-20, 9-2 in 9-5A), Previous (15): Spartans dropped to second following loss to Granbury.

Others: Cleburne, Grapevine, Kennedale, Arlington Heights, Eaton, Chisholm Trail, Fossil Ridge, Timber Creek, Richland, Burleson, Northwest, Lamar, Paschal, South Hills

Standings (*playoff berth) 3-6A

Keller 9-0*

Weatherford 8-1*

Fossil Ridge 6-4*

Timber Creek 5-4

Central 4-6

Abilene 1-8

Haltom 0-10

4-6A

Martin 11-0*

Mansfield 8-3

Arlington 8-3

Paschal 6-5

Lamar 6-5

North Crowley 3-8

Bowie 2-9

Sam Houston 0-11

5-6A

Hebron 11-0*

Carroll 9-2*

Byron Nelson 8-3*

Flower Mound 8-3*

Marcus 4-7

Lewisville 3-8

Trinity 1-10

LD Bell 0-11

6-5A

Boswell 11-0*

Aledo 10-1*

Chisholm Trail 7-4

Eaton 7-4

Northwest 5-6

Brewer 3-8

Saginaw 1-10

Azle 0-11

7-5A

Trimble Tech 11-0*

Arlington Heights 9-2*

South Hills 8-3*

Western Hills 7-4

North Side 4-7

YWLA 3-8

Southwest 2-9

Wyatt 0-11

8-5A

Colleyville Heritage 11-0*

Grapevine 9-2*

Birdville 7-4

Richland 7-4

Dunbar 5-6

Carter-Riverside 4-7

Eastern Hills 1-10

Polytechnic 0-11

9-5A

Granbury 10-1*

Centennial 9-2*

Cleburne 8-3*

Burleson 7-4

Crowley 4-7

Everman 3-8

Joshua 3-8

Seguin 0-11

10-5A

Red Oak 10-1*

Lake Ridge 9-2*

Midlothian 8-3

Waxahachie 7-4

Summit 5-6

Legacy 4-7

Timberview 1-10

Lancaster 0-11

TWITTER: @Gosset41

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • The fort that paved the way for white settlers in what is now DFW

    Bird's Fort played a significant role in North Texas history. Nothing is left of the old fort, which sits near the master-planned Viridian development in north Arlington. Robert Kembell, president of the Nehemiah Co., which manages Viridian, hopes it will one day be the site of a cultural center or museum.

The fort that paved the way for white settlers in what is now DFW

The fort that paved the way for white settlers in what is now DFW 1:23

The fort that paved the way for white settlers in what is now DFW
Tony Stewart: Why I'm a car owner 0:37

Tony Stewart: Why I'm a car owner
Marvel fans, the wait is over. Here's the first 'Black Panther' trailer 2:20

Marvel fans, the wait is over. Here's the first 'Black Panther' trailer

View More Video