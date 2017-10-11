Midlothian senior outside hitter Sydney Little during a recent game at Midlothian High School.
High School Volleyball

Midlothian senior, Texas A&M commit wins volleyball player of the week

By Brian Gosset

bgosset@star-telegram.com

October 11, 2017 6:51 PM

Nearly 25,000 votes were cast during the latest dfwVarsity volleyball player of the week.

Midlothian senior outside hitter Sydney Little earned 10,197 votes after the Panthers defeated Lancaster and District 10-5A leader Red Oak.

Against Red Oak, the Texas A&M commit recorded 21 kills, .429 hitting percentage and 22 digs in a five-set thriller. Little added 19 kills against Lancaster.

Mansfield sophomore setter Mollie Blank came in a close second with 9,369 votes. Blank averaged 38 assists and 10.5 digs in wins over Fort Worth Paschal and Arlington.

Previous winners

Hannah Jones, Aledo

Carissa Barnes, Weatherford

Katie Nance, FW Paschal

Fabiola Rivera, Haslet Eaton

Lauren Evans, Colleyville Heritage

