What the Keller volleyball team did for a young fan with cancer

Recently-single with a pair of Cowboys tickets? These two strangers went alone, found each other

Two strangers bought their partners tickets to the Cowboys vs. Packers game, but then broke up. In a strange twist of fate, both Tami and Jack decided to travel to Dallas alone from the East Coast, where the two recently-single NFL fans found each other. Watch their eerily similar story, which includes skipping the final minutes of a heartbreaking Cowboys loss.