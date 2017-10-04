Aledo outside hitter Hannah Jones (left) goes for a kill attempt against Richland earlier this season at Aledo High School.
High School Volleyball

Aledo junior outside hitter wins volleyball player of the week

By Brian Gosset

bgosset@star-telegram.com

October 04, 2017 8:24 PM

Nearly 22,000 votes were cast for the latest dfwVarsity volleyball player of the week for Sept. 25-30.

Aledo junior outside hitter Hannah Jones earned the honor after receiving 7,900 votes. She averaged 14.5 kills and 10.5 digs as the Bearcats beat Haslet Eaton and Saginaw Chisholm Trail to improve to 6-1 in District 6-5A.

Burleson Centennial sophomore libero Casey Hendrixson came in second place with 5,380 votes. She averaged a team-high 18 digs as the Spartans improved to 6-1 in 9-5A with wins over Burleson and Crowley.

Euless Trinity junior outside hitter Hannah Zuege finished third with 5,300 votes after registering 18 kills, 10 assists, 16 digs and four aces in a five-set rally over L.D. Bell.

Previous winners

Carissa Barnes, Weatherford

Katie Nance, FW Paschal

Fabiola Rivera, Haslet Eaton

Lauren Evans, Colleyville Heritage

