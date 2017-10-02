Star-Telegram Area Volleyball Rankings

Check out the first round of district recap and standings here
1. Southlake Carroll (31-4, 6-1 in 5-6A), Previous (1): Defeated Marcus and 5-0 Flower Mound.
2. Weatherford (31-6, 5-1 in 3-6A), Previous (2): Suffered five-set loss at Keller on Friday night.
3. Martin (30-5, 7-0 in 4-6A), Previous (3): Wins over Arlington and Lamar.
4. Byron Nelson (28-8, 4-3 in 5-6A), Previous (4): Suffered five-set loss to defending two-time state champ Hebron.
T5. Arlington (25-10, 5-2 in 4-6A), Previous (5): Defeated Sam Houston, beat by Martin.
T5. Colleyville Heritage (28-7, 7-0 in 8-5A), Previous (6): Panthers swept Poly and Dunbar.
T7. Boswell (21-9, 7-0 in 6-5A), Previous (7): Wins over Northwest and Azle.
T7. Keller (22-9, 6-0 in 3-6A), Previous (8): Defeated 6A No. 9 Weatherford for first place in 3-6A.
9. Aledo (24-11, 6-1 in 6-5A), Previous (9): Bearcats beat Eaton and Chisholm Trail.
10. Lake Ridge (27-8, 6-1 in 10-5A), Previous (10): Eagles defeat Midlothian and Summit.
11. Birdville (27-6, 5-2 in 8-5A), Previous (11): Beat Eastern Hills and Carter-Riverside.
12. Trimble Tech (20-9, 7-0 in 7-5A), Previous (12): Bulldogs swept Wyatt and Western Hills.
13. Mansfield (20-16, 5-2 in 4-6A), Previous (13): Tigers swept Bowie and North Crowley.
14. Cleburne (16-18, 6-1 in 9-5A), Previous (15): Yellowjackets beat Seguin and Everman.
15. Granbury (16-19, 6-1 in 9-5A), Previous (-): Pirates swept Everman and Burleson.
Others: Centennial, Lamar, Paschal, Chisholm Trail, Eaton, Kennedale, Arlington Heights, Richland, Timber Creek, Fossil Ridge, Grapevine
