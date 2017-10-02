Kate Lang (Keller), Sydney Casey (Aledo), Sadie Hough (Cleburne) and Natalie Glenn (Southlake Carroll).
Kate Lang (Keller), Sydney Casey (Aledo), Sadie Hough (Cleburne) and Natalie Glenn (Southlake Carroll).
Kate Lang (Keller), Sydney Casey (Aledo), Sadie Hough (Cleburne) and Natalie Glenn (Southlake Carroll).

High School Volleyball

Star-Telegram Area Volleyball Rankings

By Brian Gosset

bgosset@star-telegram.com

October 02, 2017 11:14 AM

Check out the first round of district recap and standings here

1. Southlake Carroll (31-4, 6-1 in 5-6A), Previous (1): Defeated Marcus and 5-0 Flower Mound.

2. Weatherford (31-6, 5-1 in 3-6A), Previous (2): Suffered five-set loss at Keller on Friday night.

3. Martin (30-5, 7-0 in 4-6A), Previous (3): Wins over Arlington and Lamar.

4. Byron Nelson (28-8, 4-3 in 5-6A), Previous (4): Suffered five-set loss to defending two-time state champ Hebron.

T5. Arlington (25-10, 5-2 in 4-6A), Previous (5): Defeated Sam Houston, beat by Martin.

T5. Colleyville Heritage (28-7, 7-0 in 8-5A), Previous (6): Panthers swept Poly and Dunbar.

T7. Boswell (21-9, 7-0 in 6-5A), Previous (7): Wins over Northwest and Azle.

T7. Keller (22-9, 6-0 in 3-6A), Previous (8): Defeated 6A No. 9 Weatherford for first place in 3-6A.

9. Aledo (24-11, 6-1 in 6-5A), Previous (9): Bearcats beat Eaton and Chisholm Trail.

10. Lake Ridge (27-8, 6-1 in 10-5A), Previous (10): Eagles defeat Midlothian and Summit.

11. Birdville (27-6, 5-2 in 8-5A), Previous (11): Beat Eastern Hills and Carter-Riverside.

12. Trimble Tech (20-9, 7-0 in 7-5A), Previous (12): Bulldogs swept Wyatt and Western Hills.

13. Mansfield (20-16, 5-2 in 4-6A), Previous (13): Tigers swept Bowie and North Crowley.

14. Cleburne (16-18, 6-1 in 9-5A), Previous (15): Yellowjackets beat Seguin and Everman.

15. Granbury (16-19, 6-1 in 9-5A), Previous (-): Pirates swept Everman and Burleson.

Others: Centennial, Lamar, Paschal, Chisholm Trail, Eaton, Kennedale, Arlington Heights, Richland, Timber Creek, Fossil Ridge, Grapevine

TWITTER: @Gosset41

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Shooter firing from Mandalay Bay hotel

Shooter firing from Mandalay Bay hotel 0:10

Shooter firing from Mandalay Bay hotel
Dallas Cowboys fans want players to play and President Trump to stick to politics 2:39

Dallas Cowboys fans want players to play and President Trump to stick to politics
Adrian Beltre talks about his future with Rangers 2:46

Adrian Beltre talks about his future with Rangers

View More Video