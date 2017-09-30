Volleyball teams in the driver seat after first round of district play

We’re a month into district play of the UIL volleyball season and a month left until the playoffs.

In that span, one of the best games probably came from Friday night when TGCA No. 9 Weatherford visited Keller for a first-place meeting in District 3-6A.

The Indians, ranked No. 8 in the latest Star-Telegram volleyball rankings, defeated the No. 2 Kangaroos 25-19, 9-25, 25-23, 18-25, 15-11.

Indians win over Weatherford in 5! Great job ladies!@KellerHSVball @ktown_creatures pic.twitter.com/ZI3Z7fa51M — Keller High School (@KHSIndianNation) September 30, 2017

Arlington Martin has a two-game lead in 4-6A after sweeping Lamar 25-22, 25-17, 25-21. The Warriors, No. 15 in the state and No. 3 in the area, have won eight straight and 16 of 17.

Hebron, Southlake Carroll and Flower Mound all began the season 5-0. One game that might top Keller-Weatherford was when Hebron beat Carroll 25-18, 19-25, 25-18, 12-25, 15-13. Minnesota commit Adanna Rollins had a team-high 19 kills for the Hawks while Natalie Glenn had a game-high 21 kills for the Dragons.

Carroll has been the area’s No. 1 team for the past five weeks.

Saginaw Boswell, No. 12 in the state and No. 7 in the area, bested Aledo when both teams started 4-0. The Pioneers won in four sets - Hannah Boyd 22 kills, Olivia Eberwein 15 kills, Casey Smith 18 digs and Kylie Courtney 48 assists led the charge.

Another 7-0 district team resides in 7-5A. Fort Worth Trimble Tech swept Arlington Heights on Sept. 22. Zyonn Smith had 11 kills and Tyla Ellis added 22 assists.

Colleyville Heritage, No. 4 in the state and No. 6 in the area, is also 7-0 while Richland, Grapevine and Birdville are all tied for second place in 8-5A at 5-2.

There’s a three-way tie in 9-5A with Burleson Centennial, Cleburne and Granbury all 6-1. Centennial will face the other back-to-back nights with Cleburne on Friday and Granbury on Oct. 10.

Red Oak holds a one-game lead against Mansfield Lake Ridge in 10-5A. The two face off in Mansfield on Oct. 13.

Kennedale is unbeaten in 7-4A while Glen Rose, No. 1 in Class 4A, has started the season an impressive 37-0 and 6-0 in 8-4A. The Tigers defeated No. 3 Midlothian Heritage on Friday night.

Key upcoming games

Mansfield at Paschal, 10/3

Kennedale at Springtown, 10/3

Centennial at Cleburne, 10/6

Richland at Birdville, 10/6

Arlington at Mansfield, 10/6

Byron Nelson at Flower Mound, 10/6

Lake Ridge at Waxahachie, 10/6

Centennial at Granbury, 10/10

Red Oak at Lake Ridge, 10/13

STANDINGS

3-6A

Keller 6-0

Weatherford 5-1

Timber Creek 4-2

Fossil Ridge 3-3

Central 2-4

Abilene 1-5

Haltom 0-6

4-6A

Martin 7-0

Arlington 5-2

Mansfield 5-2

Lamar 4-3

Paschal 4-3

North Crowley 1-6

Bowie 1-6

Sam Houston 0-7

5-6A

Hebron 7-0

Carroll 6-1

Flower Mound 5-2

Byron Nelson 4-3

Marcus 3-4

Lewisville 2-5

Trinity 1-6

LD Bell 0-7

6-6A

Plano West 5-2

McKinney Boyd 5-2

Allen 5-2

Guyer 5-2

Plano 4-3

Plano East 3-4

McKinney 1-6

Wylie 0-7

5-5A

Ryan 6-0

Rider 5-1

Denison 3-3

Wichita Falls 2-4

Braswell 2-4

Denton 1-4*

Sherman 1-4*

6-5A

Boswell 7-0

Aledo 6-1

Chisholm Trail 5-2

Eaton 4-3

Northwest 3-4

Brewer 2-5

Saginaw 1-6

Azle 0-7

7-5A

Trimble Tech 7-0

Arlington Heights 6-1

South Hills 5-2

North Side 3-4

Western Hills 2-3*

YWLA 1-4*

Southwest 1-4*

Wyatt 0-6*

8-5A

Colleyville Heritage 7-0

Richland 5-2

Birdville 5-2

Grapevine 5-2

Carter-Riverside 2-4*

Polytechnic 0-3*

Dunbar 0-4*

Eastern Hills 0-5*

9-5A

Centennial 6-1

Cleburne 6-1

Granbury 6-1

Burleson 3-4

Crowley 3-4

Everman 2-5

Joshua 2-5

Seguin 0-7

10-5A

Red Oak 7-0

Lake Ridge 6-1

Midlothian 5-2

Waxahachie 4-3

Legacy 3-4

Summit 2-5

Timberview 1-6

Lancaster 0-7

7-4A*

Kennedale 6-0

Benbrook 4-2

Springtown 3-1*

Castleberry 2-2*

Lake Worth 1-2*

Diamond Hill 0-4*

Mineral Wells 0-4*

8-4A

Glen Rose 6-0

Heritage 5-1

Stephenville 4-2

Life 3-3

Godley 2-4

Alvarado 0-5*

Venus 0-5*

