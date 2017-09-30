Volleyball teams in the driver seat after first round of district play

We’re a month into district play of the UIL volleyball season and a month left until the playoffs.
In that span, one of the best games probably came from Friday night when TGCA No. 9 Weatherford visited Keller for a first-place meeting in District 3-6A.
The Indians, ranked No. 8 in the latest Star-Telegram volleyball rankings, defeated the No. 2 Kangaroos 25-19, 9-25, 25-23, 18-25, 15-11.
Indians win over Weatherford in 5! Great job ladies!@KellerHSVball @ktown_creatures pic.twitter.com/ZI3Z7fa51M— Keller High School (@KHSIndianNation) September 30, 2017
Arlington Martin has a two-game lead in 4-6A after sweeping Lamar 25-22, 25-17, 25-21. The Warriors, No. 15 in the state and No. 3 in the area, have won eight straight and 16 of 17.
Hebron, Southlake Carroll and Flower Mound all began the season 5-0. One game that might top Keller-Weatherford was when Hebron beat Carroll 25-18, 19-25, 25-18, 12-25, 15-13. Minnesota commit Adanna Rollins had a team-high 19 kills for the Hawks while Natalie Glenn had a game-high 21 kills for the Dragons.
Carroll has been the area’s No. 1 team for the past five weeks.
Saginaw Boswell, No. 12 in the state and No. 7 in the area, bested Aledo when both teams started 4-0. The Pioneers won in four sets - Hannah Boyd 22 kills, Olivia Eberwein 15 kills, Casey Smith 18 digs and Kylie Courtney 48 assists led the charge.
FINAL @BOS_Volleyball def @EatonEagleVB 26-24, 25-23, 21-25, 25-8 #txhsvb @briganbarber @vibeswithem @laurenNbiggs @hannah_boyd8 pic.twitter.com/DqHfX7PHFZ— Brian Gosset (@Gosset41) September 13, 2017
Another 7-0 district team resides in 7-5A. Fort Worth Trimble Tech swept Arlington Heights on Sept. 22. Zyonn Smith had 11 kills and Tyla Ellis added 22 assists.
Tech sweeps Arl Hts in front of full house, leads 7-5A at 5-0@FortWorth_ISD @dfwvarsity @TTHSVolleyball @TTHSBulldogs @ahhs_sports #txhsvb pic.twitter.com/jpMSFhHGBW— FWISD Athletics (@FWISDAthletics) September 23, 2017
Colleyville Heritage, No. 4 in the state and No. 6 in the area, is also 7-0 while Richland, Grapevine and Birdville are all tied for second place in 8-5A at 5-2.
There’s a three-way tie in 9-5A with Burleson Centennial, Cleburne and Granbury all 6-1. Centennial will face the other back-to-back nights with Cleburne on Friday and Granbury on Oct. 10.
Red Oak holds a one-game lead against Mansfield Lake Ridge in 10-5A. The two face off in Mansfield on Oct. 13.
Over the net ACE!! @Lakeridge_vball sweeps Midlothian for 2nd in 10-5A at 26-8 and 5-1 #txhsvb @MISDathletics pic.twitter.com/Q2pr4kA6JD— Brian Gosset (@Gosset41) September 27, 2017
Kennedale is unbeaten in 7-4A while Glen Rose, No. 1 in Class 4A, has started the season an impressive 37-0 and 6-0 in 8-4A. The Tigers defeated No. 3 Midlothian Heritage on Friday night.
STILL UNBEATEN: No. 1 @glenrosevball holds off No. 3 @jaguarvball 3-1 to move to 37-0, 6-0. @Gosset41 @theroyreport @Terrytom77 @dfwvarsity pic.twitter.com/w7nraNerGI— Jay Hinton (@hintonjayb) September 29, 2017
Key upcoming games
Mansfield at Paschal, 10/3
Kennedale at Springtown, 10/3
Centennial at Cleburne, 10/6
Richland at Birdville, 10/6
Arlington at Mansfield, 10/6
Byron Nelson at Flower Mound, 10/6
Lake Ridge at Waxahachie, 10/6
Centennial at Granbury, 10/10
Red Oak at Lake Ridge, 10/13
STANDINGS
3-6A
Keller 6-0
Weatherford 5-1
Timber Creek 4-2
Fossil Ridge 3-3
Central 2-4
Abilene 1-5
Haltom 0-6
4-6A
Martin 7-0
Arlington 5-2
Mansfield 5-2
Lamar 4-3
Paschal 4-3
North Crowley 1-6
Bowie 1-6
Sam Houston 0-7
5-6A
Hebron 7-0
Carroll 6-1
Flower Mound 5-2
Byron Nelson 4-3
Marcus 3-4
Lewisville 2-5
Trinity 1-6
LD Bell 0-7
6-6A
Plano West 5-2
McKinney Boyd 5-2
Allen 5-2
Guyer 5-2
Plano 4-3
Plano East 3-4
McKinney 1-6
Wylie 0-7
5-5A
Ryan 6-0
Rider 5-1
Denison 3-3
Wichita Falls 2-4
Braswell 2-4
Denton 1-4*
Sherman 1-4*
6-5A
Boswell 7-0
Aledo 6-1
Chisholm Trail 5-2
Eaton 4-3
Northwest 3-4
Brewer 2-5
Saginaw 1-6
Azle 0-7
7-5A
Trimble Tech 7-0
Arlington Heights 6-1
South Hills 5-2
North Side 3-4
Western Hills 2-3*
YWLA 1-4*
Southwest 1-4*
Wyatt 0-6*
8-5A
Colleyville Heritage 7-0
Richland 5-2
Birdville 5-2
Grapevine 5-2
Carter-Riverside 2-4*
Polytechnic 0-3*
Dunbar 0-4*
Eastern Hills 0-5*
9-5A
Centennial 6-1
Cleburne 6-1
Granbury 6-1
Burleson 3-4
Crowley 3-4
Everman 2-5
Joshua 2-5
Seguin 0-7
10-5A
Red Oak 7-0
Lake Ridge 6-1
Midlothian 5-2
Waxahachie 4-3
Legacy 3-4
Summit 2-5
Timberview 1-6
Lancaster 0-7
7-4A*
Kennedale 6-0
Benbrook 4-2
Springtown 3-1*
Castleberry 2-2*
Lake Worth 1-2*
Diamond Hill 0-4*
Mineral Wells 0-4*
8-4A
Glen Rose 6-0
Heritage 5-1
Stephenville 4-2
Life 3-3
Godley 2-4
Alvarado 0-5*
Venus 0-5*
