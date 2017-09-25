Arlington's Olivia Rook, center, and Barbie DeClercq attempt to block Southlake Carroll's Katie Martin in a high school volleyball regional quarter final at Lamar High School in Arlington on Monday, November 11, 2013.
Arlington's Olivia Rook, center, and Barbie DeClercq attempt to block Southlake Carroll's Katie Martin in a high school volleyball regional quarter final at Lamar High School in Arlington on Monday, November 11, 2013. Khampha Bouaphanh Special to the Star-Telegram

High School Volleyball

Star-Telegram Area Volleyball Rankings

By Brian Gosset

bgosset@star-telegram.com

September 25, 2017 11:04 AM

1. Southlake Carroll (29-4, 4-1 in 5-6A), Previous (1): Suffered first district loss in five setter to two-time defending champ Hebron.

2. Weatherford (30-5, 4-0 in 3-6A), Previous (2): Picked up wins over Timber Creek and Fossil Ridge.

3. Martin (28-5, 5-0 in 4-6A), Previous (3): Wins over Sam Houston and North Crowley.

4. Byron Nelson (27-7, 3-2 in 5-6A), Previous (4): Bobcats swept Trinity and LD Bell.

5. Arlington (24-9, 4-1 in 4-6A), Previous (5): Defeated Bowie and Paschal. TCU commit Katie Clark had 31 kills vs. Paschal.

6. Colleyville Heritage (26-7, 5-0 in 8-5A), Previous (6): Panthers swept Birdville and Grapevine.

7. Boswell (19-9, 5-0 in 6-5A), Previous (7): Wins over Brewer and Aledo. Casey Smith averaged 18 digs.

8. Keller (20-9, 4-0 in 3-6A), Previous (9): Indians beat Abilene.

9. Aledo (22-11, 4-1 in 6-5A), Previous (8): Suffered first district loss in four setter to Boswell.

10. Lake Ridge (25-8, 4-1 in 10-5A), Previous (10): Eagles swept Lancaster, beat by district leader Red Oak.

11. Birdville (25-6, 3-2 in 8-5A): Beat Dunbar, defeated by Colleyville Heritage.

12. Trimble Tech (18-9, 5-0 in 7-5A): Bulldogs swept Heights to take first place in district.

13. Mansfield (18-16, 3-2 in 4-6A): Wins over Lamar and Sam Houston. Houston Baptist beach commit Lindsay Harris averaged 13 kills.

14. Lamar (20-12, 4-1 in 4-6A): Vikings beat Bowie, beat by Mansfield.

15. Cleburne (14-18, 4-1 in 9-5A): Yellowjackets beat Crowley and Granbury. West Florida commit Sadie Hough averaged 15.5 kills.

Others: Granbury, Centennial, Chisholm Trail, Eaton, Kennedale, Arlington Heights, Richland, Fossil Ridge, Northwest, Burleson, Paschal, Timber Creek, Grapevine

TWITTER: @Gosset41

