Star-Telegram Area Volleyball Rankings

1. Southlake Carroll (29-4, 4-1 in 5-6A), Previous (1): Suffered first district loss in five setter to two-time defending champ Hebron.
2. Weatherford (30-5, 4-0 in 3-6A), Previous (2): Picked up wins over Timber Creek and Fossil Ridge.
3. Martin (28-5, 5-0 in 4-6A), Previous (3): Wins over Sam Houston and North Crowley.
4. Byron Nelson (27-7, 3-2 in 5-6A), Previous (4): Bobcats swept Trinity and LD Bell.
5. Arlington (24-9, 4-1 in 4-6A), Previous (5): Defeated Bowie and Paschal. TCU commit Katie Clark had 31 kills vs. Paschal.
6. Colleyville Heritage (26-7, 5-0 in 8-5A), Previous (6): Panthers swept Birdville and Grapevine.
7. Boswell (19-9, 5-0 in 6-5A), Previous (7): Wins over Brewer and Aledo. Casey Smith averaged 18 digs.
8. Keller (20-9, 4-0 in 3-6A), Previous (9): Indians beat Abilene.
9. Aledo (22-11, 4-1 in 6-5A), Previous (8): Suffered first district loss in four setter to Boswell.
10. Lake Ridge (25-8, 4-1 in 10-5A), Previous (10): Eagles swept Lancaster, beat by district leader Red Oak.
11. Birdville (25-6, 3-2 in 8-5A): Beat Dunbar, defeated by Colleyville Heritage.
12. Trimble Tech (18-9, 5-0 in 7-5A): Bulldogs swept Heights to take first place in district.
13. Mansfield (18-16, 3-2 in 4-6A): Wins over Lamar and Sam Houston. Houston Baptist beach commit Lindsay Harris averaged 13 kills.
14. Lamar (20-12, 4-1 in 4-6A): Vikings beat Bowie, beat by Mansfield.
15. Cleburne (14-18, 4-1 in 9-5A): Yellowjackets beat Crowley and Granbury. West Florida commit Sadie Hough averaged 15.5 kills.
Others: Granbury, Centennial, Chisholm Trail, Eaton, Kennedale, Arlington Heights, Richland, Fossil Ridge, Northwest, Burleson, Paschal, Timber Creek, Grapevine
