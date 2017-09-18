Brian Gosset bgosset@star-telegram.com
High School Volleyball

Star-Telegram Area Volleyball Rankings

By Brian Gosset

bgosset@star-telegram.com

September 18, 2017 11:10 AM

1. Southlake Carroll (28-3, 3-0 in 5-6A), Previous (1): TCU commit McKenzie Nichols averaged 26 assists in wins vs. Trinity and Byron Nelson. Annabelle Smith averaged 12.5 kills.

2. Weatherford (28-5, 2-0 in 3-6A), Previous (2): A&M commit London Austin-Roark and Kaitlyn Rogers averaged 13.5 kills and 35.5 assists in sweeps vs. Central and Haltom.

3. Martin (26-5, 3-0 in 4-6A), Previous (4): Warriors sweep Paschal and beat Mansfield in five sets.

4. Byron Nelson (25-7, 1-2 in 5-6A), Previous (3): Defeated by Flower Mound and Carroll.

5. Arlington (22-9, 2-1 in 4-6A), Previous (5): Beat Mansfield. Defeated by Lamar.

6. Colleyville Heritage (24-7, 3-0 in 8-5A), Previous (6): Panthers swept Eastern Hills and Richland.

7. Boswell (17-9, 3-0 in 6-5A), Previous (7): Beat Eaton and Chisholm Trail.

8. Aledo (21-10, 3-0 in 6-5A), Previous (8): Maggie Wackerhagen averaged 15.5 assists in wins vs. Saginaw and Northwest. Sarah Morehead averaged 14 assists.

9. Keller (19-9, 3-0 in 3-6A), Previous (10): Indians swept Timber Creek and Haltom.

T10. Birdville (24-5, 2-1 in 8-5A), Previous (9): Won five-setter vs. Grapevine. Defeated by Richland.

T10. Lake Ridge (24-7, 3-0 in 10-5A), Previous (-): Nebraska commit Capri Davis averaged 18.5 kills in wins vs. Waxahachie and Legacy.

Others: Paschal, Mansfield, Eaton, Timber Creek, Richland, Lamar, Fossil Ridge, Arlington Heights, Northwest, Grapevine

TWITTER: @Gosset41

