Eaton senior Fabiola Rivera with a serve attempt during a recent volleyball game at Eaton High School.
High School Volleyball

Haslet Eaton senior earns Player of the Week honors

By Brian Gosset

bgosset@star-telegram.com

September 13, 2017 4:40 PM

Nearly 6,700 votes were cast for the latest dfwVarsity volleyball player of the week.

Haslet Eaton senior setter Fabiola Rivera wins the honor with 1,466 total votes. A Puerto Rico move-in two years ago during Eaton’s inaugural season, Rivera averaged 31 assists from Sept. 4-9 as the Eagles knocked off Denton and Azle.

This year, Rivera leads the team with 253 assists and 29 aces, and has added 41 kills and 152 digs.

Justin Northwest junior hitter Kori James came in second with 1,266 votes. James had a team-high 24 kills against Saginaw Chisholm Trail.

Eaton senior hitter Lindsey Ferkel finished third with 1,067 votes. Ferkel recorded 13 kills and a 41.9 hitting percentage against Denton.

Last week’s winner was Colleyville Heritage senior hitter Lauren Evans.

