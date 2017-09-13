Haslet Eaton senior earns Player of the Week honors

Nearly 6,700 votes were cast for the latest dfwVarsity volleyball player of the week.

Haslet Eaton senior setter Fabiola Rivera wins the honor with 1,466 total votes. A Puerto Rico move-in two years ago during Eaton’s inaugural season, Rivera averaged 31 assists from Sept. 4-9 as the Eagles knocked off Denton and Azle.

This year, Rivera leads the team with 253 assists and 29 aces, and has added 41 kills and 152 digs.

Justin Northwest junior hitter Kori James came in second with 1,266 votes. James had a team-high 24 kills against Saginaw Chisholm Trail.

James @korijames16 with the big block. Northwest ties it at 8 all early 2nd set. Texans trying to tie the match #txhsvb pic.twitter.com/BjndwSTt4F — Brian Gosset (@Gosset41) August 30, 2017

Eaton senior hitter Lindsey Ferkel finished third with 1,067 votes. Ferkel recorded 13 kills and a 41.9 hitting percentage against Denton.

.@EatonEagleVB tries to rally but timber creek takes first set. Couple nice points from @lindseyferkel7 #txhsvb pic.twitter.com/xZWEO21h5r — Brian Gosset (@Gosset41) August 23, 2017

Last week’s winner was Colleyville Heritage senior hitter Lauren Evans.